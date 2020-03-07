Big Jack claims the presents for Aiken

IT may well have been leading trainer David Aiken's birthday, but it was his son Josh who was giggling the most during the running of the first Group One on a big night at Tabcorp Park Menangle, the Aquagait Trotters Mile.

Josh partnered 'defending champion' Big Jack Hammer in the $50,000 1609m trotting sprint and his rivals played right into his hands when polemarker and local favourite Tough Monarch was able to hold the lead from gate one.

Despite plenty of pressure from the race favourite Dance Craze, Tough Monarch wouldn't hand up the front and Aiken was quick to drop in straight behind him from gate two - and that's where the race was won and lost.

Big Jack Hammer then enjoyed the run of the race just off the speed and when Tough Monarch kicked on the home turn, it gave Big Jack Hammer an easy run into the race as he angled clear and raced to the front before holding on to score by a half neck from the fast-finishing Red Hot Tooth with another Victorian visitor Sammy Showdown a head away in third place in a 1:54.7 mile rate.

"I was really happy when Ricky (Alchin) was able to hold the front and we had a perfect run into the race and when we got out on the home corner I thought the horses outside of us were doing it a bit tougher than we were, so off we went," said Aiken.

"He's a special horse, this bloke and he really deserved this win.

"The fact that it's also the old man's birthday just makes it even more special."

While nothing could be taken away from the winner, there were several outstanding runs in the race; Dance Craze did it tough racing without cover and dropped out on the home turn while Red Hot Tooth, who settled in about eighth spot finished full of running to grab second place while Sammy Showdown (Kylie Sugars) was also finishing fast out wide, just ahead of Kowhai Monarch.