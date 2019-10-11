Big M back to racing Friday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - After a nine-week hiatus that began at the conclusion of a highly successful Hambletonian Day, live harness racing returns to the Meadowlands on Friday night (Oct. 11).

During October and November, live action will be conducted on Fridays and Saturdays. December will see Thursdays added to the schedule. All live harness programs will have a post time of 7:15 p.m.

There will be special racing "doubleheaders" during October as Monmouth Park will conduct turf racing on the Meadowlands' grass course. Racing fans can make it a full day at the Big M on October 11, 12, 18, 25 and 26, as the thoroughbreds will be in action with a 12:30 p.m. post before harness racing in the evening.

JUICY STAKES: They'll be plenty of stakes action during the Big M's 2019 Fall Meeting as 2-year-olds will be in action in the Kindergarten Series. Preliminaries are slated for the first three weekends of the meet before four big-money finals - with purses totaling more than $700,000 - take place on Nov. 2.

The action then heats up even more on Nov. 16, with eliminations for the Goldsmith Maid (2-year-old filly trot), Three Diamonds (2-year-old filly pace), Valley Victory (2-year-old colt trot) and Governor's Cup (2-year-old colt pace) before the biggest night of the fall takes place one week later with the finals for those four events - with purses in excess of $1.75 million - as well as the finals for four other huge contests, featuring some of the biggest equine stars in the game.

The TVG Mare Trot (for a purse of $175,000), TVG Mare Pace ($175,000), TVG Open Trot ($350,000) and TVG Open Pace ($350,000) will also be offered on "Fall Final Four" Night on Nov. 23. Racing fans may recall the 2018 TVG Open Pace, which resulted in a dominant 1:48 score by McWicked to lock up Horse of the Year honors.

SUPER SIMULCAST: The stars of every division will be on display at Woodbine at Mohawk Park as the 2019 Breeders Crown will be contested at Canada's top harness track. All Crown events will be simulcast to the Meadowlands.

Eliminations will take place on Oct. 18 and 19 with the finals slated for Oct. 25 and 26.

FREE POKER FRIDAY: Not only is live racing back, so are "Free Poker Fridays" at the Meadowlands.

For those 21 years of age and older, free Texas Hold'em tournaments will be conducted in the Gallery, hosted by World Free Poker.

Players can pre-register or walk-up. Games begin at 7 p.m.

BET THE NFL, MLB PLAYOFFS: Bet all of the National Football League games as well as the Major League Baseball playoffs at the Big M in the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sit comfortably and watch all the action in the book or head over to Victory Sports Bar, where there are many places to watch the games while taking advantage of the many available drinking and dining options.