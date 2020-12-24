Big M racing returns with a bang this Saturday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – After The Meadowlands takes a break for the holiday – there is no harness racing or simulcasting on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day – live action will return to The Big M with a bang this Saturday (Dec. 26) night with a gigantic 15-race program that will begin at the track’s new early post time of 6 p.m.

Like a true holiday feast, the card comes with all the trimmings. All 15 races have full 10-horse fields and the track’s betting menu offers all the goodies Big M players have grown accustomed to, with a 20-cent Pick-5 (race one), 20-cent Survivor Pick-7 (race three), 20-cent Pick-6 (race eight), 10-cent Pentafecta (race 15) and a pair of 50-cent Pick-4s (beginning in races six and 10). Both Pick-4s will have guaranteed pools of $50,000 and all the wagers offer a low 15 percent takeout.

The wagering on the card figures to be fast and furious since the last two Saturday programs were compromised: Two weeks ago by heavy fog – which left all of who watched a limited view of the first eight races – and last week by an electrical malfunction that caused the cancelation of the entire 13-race card.

“The Saturday card features 15 full 10-horse fields,” said Big M Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Jason Settlemoir. “Which will give horseplayers many chances for the big score. The one-mile oval makes it possible for all vertical and horizontal players to shoot for the moon.

“We think our product will do extraordinarily well this winter with our new 6 p.m. post time, which will be in effect through mid-March. We are hopeful that The Meadowlands with full fields and low takeout can cultivate even more horseplayers from around the world to wager on our signal.”

Not only will harness fans get to overindulge on the races from the mile oval, but Thoroughbred fans will get an excellent nosh as well, as the day after Christmas The Big M will offer simulcasting of the Opening Day card from Arcadia, California’s Santa Anita Park. The 11-race program – which features five graded stakes events – has a post time of 2 p.m.

THE MEADOWLANDS SCHEDULE: There is no live racing on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25.

There will be live racing Saturday, Dec. 26, with a post time of 6 p.m.

In addition, The Big M will be closed for simulcasting on both Dec. 24 and 25.

