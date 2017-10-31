Big Man Ev dominates Sire Stakes

Plainville, Ma---The third leg of the Massachusetts Sire Stakes (MASS) for harness racing 3-year-olds was contested at Plainridge Park on Monday (Oct. 30) for purses totaling $133,500 and three of the four events displayed very strong performances. All four races were non-betting events.

In the $34,000 colt and gelding trot, Big Man Ev ( Chapter Seven -Possessed By Lindy) went immediately to the front and led every step of the mile before pulling away to a five-length win in 1:55.3. Muscles Jared ( Muscle Massive -Tetiana) drafted along second the entire way but was unable to muster a finishing kick to match the winner's :28.1.

Big Man Ev was driven by Steve Smith for trainer Julie Miller and owners the Andy Miller Stable Inc., the Lindy Racing Stable and Harvey Eisman. Big Man Ev was bred by the Lindy Racing Stable.

The $33,550 colt and gelding pace was won by Lindy The Kid ( Artistic Fella -Lindy's Bandita) for his third straight MASS series win. After leaving and taking control, Lindy The Kid won in gate to wire fashion in 1:57.4 while keeping Zeke ( Mcardle -Beam Of Joy) at bay in second the entire mile.

Lindy The Kid was driven by Greg Merton for trainer Frank Antonacci. Lindy Farms of Connecticut both bred and own the winner.

On the distaff side, Onangelwings ( Archangel -Anotherpennyplease) won the $32,700 filly trot in 2:01.1 after going coast to coast by open lengths, eventually crossing the wire five-lengths in front. The victory was also the third straight MASS win for the filly.

Onangelwings was driven by Chris Lems for trainer George Ducharme who owns her with Al Ross and Paul Fontaine. Ducharme, Ross and Fontaine also bred the winner.

And in the $33,250 filly pace, Tanzanite Love ( I'm Gorgeous -Love Rocks) got away fourth and stayed there until past three-quarters when she found pace down the lane and closed on the outside to capture the win by a head in 1:59.2. She beat Spoxy's Girl ( Neutralize -Royal Ribbons) who tripped-out behind Delaware Heat ( Western Ideal -Shady Sabrina) who finished third another head behind in a bang-bang finish.

Tanzanite Love was driven by Mike Stevenson for trainer Robert Marston and owner the Denmar Stable of Florida. KDK Standardbreds bred the winner.

The Massachusetts Sire Stake finals for all divisions will be held at Plainridge Park on Monday (Nov. 6) and will offer an estimated $700,000 in purses.