Big Man Ev sets track and stake record

Plainville, MA---The second leg of the Massachusetts Sire Stakes (MASS) was contested at Plainridge Park on Monday afternoon (Oct.2) with two more record setting harness racing performances going in the books.

Big Man Ev ( Chapter Seven -Possessed By Lindy) made his first series start this year in the $29,500 3-year-old colt and gelding trot and it turned out to be a very memorable one.

When last week's winner Muscles Jared (Chris Lems) made a break after the start, Big Man Ev (Steve Smith) inherited the lead and made the most of it. After cutting fractional times of :28, :57 and 1:26.1, Big Man Ev trotted home in :28.2 while opening up a five-length lead and won in 1:54.3.

The time of 1:54.3 was a new lifetime mark, a new stake record and a new track record for 3-year-old colt trotters.

It was the seventh win in 10 starts this year for Big Man Ev ($NB) who now has $69,050 in earnings in 2017. The winner is owned by the Andy Miller Stable of Millstone Township, New Jersey and the Lindy Racing Stable of Enfield, Connecticut, who also bred him. Big Man Ev is trained by Julie Miller.

In the second $14,450 division of 2-year-old colt and gelding pace, Twelve ( Shady Character -Sabine Hanover) got his second consecutive MASS victory and matched the current standard for this group.

Latent Print (Scott Renz) left and gave Twelve (Eddie Davis Jr.) the same pocket trip he did last week. But unlike last week, Davis pulled Twelve earlier, just past the half, and kept on motoring when he cleared. He was two-lengths clear at the three-quarters in 1:27.3 and ended up seven lengths in front at the wire under wraps in 1:56.

The time of 1:56 was a new lifetime mark for Twelve and also tied the stake record for 2-year-old gelding pacers.

It was the third win of the year for Twelve ($2.60), all scored in the last three weeks. The winner is owned and was bred by Dean Malin of Gilbertville, Massachusetts.

The $28,250 3-year-old filly pace was one of the more entertaining races as Spoxy's Girl ( Neutralize -Royal Ribbons) flew home and won in a very close finish.

Spoxy's Girl (Nick Graffam) got away fourth in a single-file flow led by Meadows Rosebud (Eddie Davis Jr.), that stayed that way until just before the 1:26.3 three-quarters. That's when Graffam pulled, popped the plugs and advanced towards the leader. Spoxy's Girl and Meadows Rosebud went stride for stride all the way down the lane when Spoxy's Girl got the advantage on her before holding off the late charging Delaware Heat (Mark Beckwith) at the wire in 1:55.1, which was a new lifetime mark for the filly.

It was the third win of the year for Spoxy's Girl ($7.40) who is owned by Ben Bill & Will Stable of Carmel, Maine and is trained by Mike Graffam. Richard Hartley of Newport, Maine bred the winner.

And in the $28,550 3-year-old colt and gelding pace, Lindy The Kid doubled his pleasure by taking his second consecutive MASS leg this year.

After sitting back in third watching Zeke (Scott Renz) and Rock The Heavens (Nick Graffam) argue hard for the lead, Lindy The Kid (Greg Merton) made a big move past the quarter, cleared the front and then cruised the rest of the way home. With no real challenge from behind to speak of, Lindy The Kid won by two open lengths in 1:55.

Lindy The Kid ($NB) is trained by Frank Antonacci and is owned and was bred by Lindy Farms of Enfield,Connecticut.

Other MASS results and their connections include:

$28,766 2-year-old filly pace

Delco Dusty (Jereme's Jet-Gypsys Good Girl) 1:54.2, $NB

Owner-Jesse De Long, Clinton, Wisconsin

Driver-Greg Merton

Trainer-Heidi Rohr

Breeder-Jesse De Long, Clinton, Wisconsin

$28,200 3-year-old filly trot

Onangelwings (Archangel-Anotherpennyplease) 1:59, $NB

Owner-George Ducharme Stable LLC, Alfred Ross and Paul Fontaine of Massachusetts

Driver-Chris Lems

Trainer-George Ducharme

Breeder- Alfred Ross, Paul Fontaine and George Ducharme of Massachusetts

$28,300 2-year-old filly trot

Bag O Chips (Sierra Kosmos-Heather Spur) 1:58, $NB

Owner-Raymond Campbell of Belchertown, Massachusetts

Driver-Chris Lems

Trainer-George Ducharme

Breeder-Linwood Farms of Pennsylvania

$30,300 2-year-old colt and gelding trot

Kinda Lucky Lindy (Lucky Chucky-Kinda Crazy Lindy) 1:58.4, $2.10

Owner-Lindy Farms of Enfield, Connecticut

Driver-Greg Merton

Trainer-Frank Antonacci

Breeder- Lindy Farms of Enfield,Connecticut

$14,450 2-year-old colt and gelding pace

Pembroke Pharoah (Baron Biltmore-Migraine) 2:00.2, $11.00

Owner-William Varney of Bangor, Maine and Valerie Grondin of Corinna, Maine

Driver-Heath Campbell

Trainer-Valerie Grondin

By Tim Bojarski, for the Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts

Breeder- William Varney of Bangor, Maine and Valerie Grondin of Corinna, Maine