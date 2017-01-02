Merriman continues winning into 2017

07:39 PM 02 Jan 2017 NZDT
King Muscles
Aaron Merriman won Northfield Park's first race of the year with King Muscles, his first of eight wins on the night.
JJ Zamaiko Photography

Aaron Merriman is harness racing's dash winning driver for both 2015 and 2016. Flipping the calendar to 2017 has not changed his winning ways. In fact, Merriman won eight races on Sunday (January 1) at Northfield Park.

Aaron's triumphs were with King Muscles ($2.40) in race 1, Jude Hall ($2.60) in race three, Ewald Hanover ($3.60) in race five, Beauty Chip ($2.20) in race six, Stevie Diamonds ($3.20) in race eight, Doc Betts' Buckeye ($2.40) in race 10, SR Radar ($3.00) in race 12 and Avanza ($2.60) in race 14.

Merriman won his first race in 1998, a $2,200 condition event in 1:58.3, at the former Raceway Park in Toledo, Ohio aboard Albert's Filly.

Since breaking his maiden, Aaron has scored 8,737 more times with purse earnings approaching $53 million.

Ayers Ratliff

02-Jan-2017 19:01 PM NZDT
Includes Video
