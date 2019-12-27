WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 26, 2019 -- The Big Reveal is set for Saturday's "Day of Champions" when The Meadows and the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association (MSOA) announce and crown the track's harness racing Pacer of the Year, Trotter of the Year and Horse of the Year. The winners in 12 other divisions already have been disclosed. All awardees were selected by a vote of MSOA membership.

Awards will be presented to the connections of all the winners during the live card, which begins at 1:05 PM. As part of the festivities, the MSOA will give away hats commemorating Dave Palone's 19,000th career win. The first 100 patrons are eligible.

Trainer Norm Parker will be honored for a pair of 3-year-olds, Wild Wild Western and Explosive Form, while Nick Catalano co-owns two champions, Dracarys Z and April Ava. Trainer Bill Bercury and owner Renee Bercury will accept the award for Touchamatic as Older Mare Pacer of the Year, but the honors for Bill Bercury don't stop there.

With just a few days remaining in the year, Bercury ranks atop all trainers in harness racing (in the Fewer Than 300 starts Category) with a remarkable .580 Universal Trainer Rating (UTR). With the second-leading trainer at .524, the national title likely will be Bercury's.

Winners already announced are:

2-Year-Old Colt/Gelding Pacer -- Dracarys Z

Trainer: Carl Cocciolone; Owners: Carl Cocciolone, Mark Sosovicka, Nick Catalano, Dana Kahrig

2-Year-Old Filly Pacer -- Coral Reef Hanover

Trainer: Dan Altmeyer; Owners: Dan Altmeyer, Richard Kelson; Lone Wolf Stables, Walter Gesek Stable

2-Year-Old Colt/Gelding Trotter -- Stickler Hanover

Trainer: Steve Schoeffel; Owners: Virginia Schoeffel, Kathy Schoeffel, Daniel Goehle, Michael Munn

2-Year-Old Filly Trotter -- Friday Night Storm

Trainer: Ray Romanetti; Owners: Lori Romanetti, Bernadette Luketich-Sikaras

3-Year-Old Colt/Gelding Pacer -- Wild Wild Western

Trainer: Norm Parker; Owners: Jacobs Creek Racing, Andrew Altobelli, John Deters

3-Year-Old Filly Pacer -- April Ava

Trainer: Scott Betts; Owners: Nick Catalano, Tim Betts

3-Year-Old Colt/Gelding Trotter -- Explosive Form

Trainer: Norm Parker; Owners: George Romanoff, Mark Goldstein, Norm Parker Stable

3-Year-Old Filly Trotter -- Lindy Misssunshine

Trainer: Wilbur Yoder; Owner Richard Hess

Older Horse Pacer -- Dapper Dude

Trainer: Tim Twaddle; Owner: Micki Rae Stables

Older Mare Pacer -- Touchamatic

Trainer: Bill Bercury; Owner: Renee Bercury

Older Horse Gelding/Trotter -- Bluebird Jesse

Trainer: Sarah Andrews; Owners: John McGill, Adam Friedland

Older Mare Trotter -- Maewegonow

Trainer: Richard Perfido; Owner: Thomas Mattingly

LIVE RACING RESUMES THURSDAY AT THE MEADOWS

Following a Christmas break, live racing at The Meadows resumes Thursday with a 13-race card that kicks off at 1:05 PM.

The Meadows will stage four more live programs this year — Dec. 26, Dec. 27, Dec. 28, Dec. 30 — with anticipation building for Monday’s card. Because that’s the last day of the current meeting, the Super Hi 5 and the final Pick 5, Pick 4 and Superfecta must be paid out.

With the Super Hi-5 jackpot at $105,000.36, heavy play is expected Monday, and The Meadows has suspended the Super Hi-5 until then. The Super Hi-5 will be offered on Monday’s 13th race, the final event on the card, which also features the championship legs of five Holiday Claiming Series. First post Monday is 1:05 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association