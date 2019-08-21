Big Rick still kicking goals

Former AFL sharpshooter Rick McLean was regarded as one of the toughest players ever to pull on a guernsey - but fortunately there was a soft side to him when it came to his harness racing horses.

Had McLean not gone against advice from veterinary surgeons and saved a horse he bred at his then Toolern Vale property many years ago, his sensational "Broadway" dynasty may never have materialized.

"I think it would have been in the early 1990s when dad was faced with the dilemma of what to do with Broadway Gal," Rick's son and harness racing trainer Shannon said.

"She was a handy horse he had bred by Muckalee Strike out of a mare he purchased called Neshia, but she went through a fence and ripped arteries in the lower part of one of her legs. The vets suggested she be put down, but dad said 'No way' and that was that," he said.

"After being nursed back to health, she returned to the track and won a heap of races. I think it was 15.

"Dad has owned horses for a long time. He had them with a number of trainers when he was playing footy (for Carlton and later Richmond), and loved a bet," Shannon said.

Rick McLean, a powerfully built 185cm, 92kg full forward, joined Richmond at the end of 1971, after being cleared from Carlton, where he'd been starved of opportunities (with just 19 games).



Rick McLean in his AFL heyday

After joining the Tigers, McLean finished 1972 with a career-high 55 goals, with a best return of eight against St Kilda at the MCG. He left Tigerland in '74 to play for Burnie, in Tassie, before returning two years later for three more senior games. He averaged nearly three goals per game in his 39 appearances at Richmond, providing a strong and aggressive focal point.

What would become McLean's foundation mare, the rejuvenated Broadway Gal finished her career with 20 wins and 15 placings for stakes of $100,000.

But as good as she was at the racetrack, the mare, owned by Rick and sons Christian and Shannon, has proved to be a marvel in the breeding barn.

From eight foals, Broadway Gal has left seven winners with combined success of 110 victories and 157 placings for more than $1.2 million.

"Over the years he's spent a lot of time and money on them, but he always tried to have well-bred stock. While he has been getting the rewards for the last 20 years, it's been particularly satisfying in the last 10 years," Shannon said.

Undoubtedly heading the list of the McLean breed, courtesy of Broadway Gal, was Broadways Best (29 wins, 29 places for $643,000). Then there was also Broadway Playboy (30w, 40 p $215,000); Broadway Play (20w, 32 p $173,000); Another Broadway (19 w, 18 p $106,000); Fifth And Broadway (9 w, 17 p $49,000); Spirit Of Broadway (5w, 14 p $28,000); and Just Tommy (3w, 7p $13,000).

The daughter of Broadway Gal, the Safely Kept-sired Broadway Play is now also showing her talents as a broodmare.

She is the dam of bay gelding Live On Broadway (By Art Major), bred by Christian, owned by Rick and trained at South Gisborne by Shannon.

The five-year-old has had seven starts for six wins - the past five this season.

"We are all certainly enjoying the ride with him. But it hasn't all been plain sailing because he had an enforced spell for over 18 months," Shannon said.

After winning a 3YO Vicbred event at Maryborough in August 2017 Live on Broadway pulled up lame.

"We thought it was an abscess," Shannon said.

"This went on for five or six weeks so then we got an x-ray done and the vet found he had ringbone."

(*Ringbone is a bone growth in the pastern or coffin joint. In severe cases, the growth can encircle the bones, giving ringbone its name.)

Shannon said as a young horse, Live On Broadway tore half of his hoof off.

"It was built up with Equilox, an adhesive hoof repair resin. We often wonder if his problems started from there," he said.

"We were aware he had ability, so he got thrown out into the paddock for a long spell. He's not showing any signs of discomfort so hopefully it's behind him."

Live On Broadway, with Chris Alford driving, was forced to race outside the leader at Yarra Valley on Monday and had enough in reserve to hold off a fast-finishing Machs Gold (Kate Gath). The pacer may have his next start at Cranbourne on Sunday.

Shannon, who has been training for about 20 years, is nearing the 100 mark with 93 wins and 124 placings (over $1M in stakes) from 420 starters.

"We're very family-orientated. My wife Jess is always there to lend a hand and our boys Jensen (4) and Hunter (6) love the horses. In fact Hunter's been at all of Live on Broadway's five races this season, so we think he's our lucky charm!"

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura