Big breeders back Bathurst sale

Many of the most successful harness racing breeders in NSW and Victoria have thrown their weight behind the Bathurst Gold Crown Yearling Sale to be conducted by Graeme Board and Company on Sunday, March 22.

The sale has attracted large drafts from Lochend Stud (14 lots), Yirribee Pacing Stud (12), Golden Gait Stud (7), Medowie Lodge (5), Parkes breeder Tony Dumesny (5) and leading Goulburn Valley stud Northern Rivers Equine (7).

Lochend Stud, conducted by Paul Carmody, has nominated 10 progeny of resident stallion Shoobees Place including colts from Bettors Package 1:55 ($82,835), Heavenly Smile (1:55.6), Immortal Jet (1:56.4) and the APG heat winner The Magic Of Life and fillies from Our Planet Princess NZ (1:54.9) and Please Don’t Talk NZ (1:56.5).

The Lochend consignment also comprises a Well Said half-brother to the NSW Pink Bonnet and Victoria Sapling Stakes winner Courageousnquick, a Well Said half-brother to the NZ Sires Stakes 3YO champion My Willow, a Well Said half-sister to the Derby winner and 3YO of the Year Maffioso and a Roll With Joe sister to the Bathurst Sale Graduate Pace winner Our Sams Home.

The Yirribee Pacing Stud draft comprises yearlings by the resident sires Tintin In America , Warrawee Needy, Million Dollar Cam, Caribbean Blaster and Lombo Pocket Watch.

There’s a Warrawee Needy colt from a half-sister to the NSW Sires Stakes semi-final winner Outa Neutral, a Tintin In America filly out of a half-sister to the NSW Breeders Plate winner Dream About Me, a Million Dollar Cam colt from the NSW Oaks placegetter Eternal Love, a Caribbean Blaster colt from the Bathurst Sales Graduate Pace winner Icy River and a Million Dollar Cam three-quarter sister to the top Tasmanian juvenile Lombo Leonardo.

The Golden Gait Stud offering includes four youngsters from the first crop of champion pacer Bling It On . There’s a colt out of a half-sister to Dynamite Denn Nee ($292,527), a filly from a half-sister to 2YO and 3YO of the Year Majestic Mach ($796,397), a filly out of Nuclear Reality NZ (1:54.6) and a filly out of a half-sister to Breeders Crown champion Muscle Beach.

A Pet Rock filly from the NSW Sires Stakes champion and Tasmanian Oaks winner Second Dollar completes the Gold Gait consignment.

A Sweet Lou filly from the same family as the dual QBred Triad winner Dunromin and Terronara Lad (QLD Paleface Adios Classic) heads up the five strong draft of Darren Reay’s Medowie Lodge.

Others from Medowie include a Betting Line colt from a granddaughter of dual Broodmare of the Year Soky’s Number and a Changeover filly from the five-win Fake Left mare Go Right Babe.

Tony Dumesny’s offering includes a Bling It On colt out of the NSW Sires Stakes 2YO champion Kyalla Mary ($102,995), a Four Starzzzz Shark filly from the Redcliffe Oaks and Sales Classic victor Speriamo ($155,342), a grey A Rocknroll Dance filly from Gloria Lombo ($104,074) and an American Ideal colt out of a half-sister to Atomic Ark ($435,113), Derby winner Arkamigo, and so on.

Northern Rivers first draft for the Bathurst sale comprises a colt and six fillies, all bred in New Zealand. The consignment includes Delightful Gem, a Bettor’s Delight filly out of a half-sister to the Queensland Premier’s Cup winner Smiling Armada; Major Annie, an Art Major filly from the brilliant Annie Morva NZ 1:52.9 ($146,823); French Racket, an American Ideal filly closely related to the Hunter Cup winner Stunin Cullen; Sweet Emmylou, a Sweet Lou half-brother to the NSW Sapling placegetter Hes Bettor; and Mach’s Last, a filly from the final crop of the great Mach Three .

All yearlings are eligible for the Bathurst Sale Graduate Pace with heats and finals for colts and fillies to be conducted in April 2021. They are also eligible for the Bathurst Gold Crown, Breeders Crown and Sires Stakes schemes in NSW, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia.

Pedigrees can be viewed online at www.graemeboard.com Click on 2020 Bathurst Gold Crown Yearling Sale

For a hard copy of the catalogue or further information phone Graeme Board on 0408 636 273 or email gboard@bobberry.com.au or the Bathurst Harness Racing Club.

By Peter Wharton

