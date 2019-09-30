Big contingent of Aussies target Inter Doms

San Carlo's connections, winning trainer Steve O'Donoghue and winning driver Bec Bartley after his Jet Roofing Kilmore Pacing Cup win last Thursday

A larger than expected contingent of Australian horses has nominated for the 2019 Inter Dominion in New Zealand.

Harness Racing New Zealand today released the nominations for the IRT ID19 and 25 Australian horses are among the 55 pacing nominations, while nine AU trotters have thrown their hat in the ring.

All eyes will be on the social media channels on Wednesday when the first round of rankings are released.

Currently, the below are listed in alphabetical order.

TAB is updating futures markets and those will be reopened later.

Victorian superstar San Carlo looks set for a monster campaign, which will is also expected take in the New Zealand Trotting Cup, and he'll be right in the ID19 market mix following a superb first-up win in the Jet Roofing Kilmore Pacing Cup last Thursday night.

IRT Inter Dominion Nominations - Pacers

IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

RATINGS/RANKINGS TO BE RELEASED WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 2 2019

1 A Bettor Act

2 A G’s White Socks

3 Another Masterpiece

4 Ashley Locaz

5 Atomic Red (AUS)

6 Audi Hare (AUS)

7 Ball Of Art

8 Be Mine Tonight

9 Bettorstartdreaming

10 Bling It On (AUS)

11 Buster Brady (AUS)

12 Can’t Refuse (AUS)

13 Chase Auckland

14 Check In

15 Classie Brigade

16 Colt Thirty One (AUS)

17 Conviction (AUS)

18 Courtsinsession (AUS)

19 Crime Writer (AUS)

20 Cruz Bromac (AUS)

21 Dance Time

22 Ellmers Image (AUS)

23 Fame Assured (AUS)

24 Franco Landry (AUS)

25 Gran Chico

26 Harjeet (AUS)

27 Henry Hubert

28 Ignatius (AUS)

29 Jack Farthing (AUS)

30 Joes Star Of Mia (AUS)

31 Mach Shard

32 Millwood Maizie (AUS)

33 My Kiwi Mate (AUS)

34 Nandolo

35 On The Cards

36 Our Uncle Sam (AUS)

37 Revolver

38 Sagwitch

39 San Carlo (AUS)

40 Self Assured

41 Sheriff

42 Sicario

43 Smokin By

44 Solid Gold

45 Somebeachshadow (AUS)

46 Spankem

47 Star Galleria

48 Tennyson Bromac (AUS)

49 The Bus (AUS)

50 The Devils Own

51 The Moonshadow

52 Thefixer

53 Triple Eight

54 Ultimate Sniper

55 Wrappers Delight (AUS)

Total - 55

IRT Inter Dominion Nominations - Trotting

IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

RATINGS/RANKINGS TO BE RELEASED WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 2 2019

1. Amaretto Sun

2. BD Love

3. Big Jack Hammer (AUS)

4. Bonnie Highlander

5. Bordeaux

6. C K Spur

7. Charlemagne

8. Credit Master

9. Dark Horse

10. Destiny Jones

11. Didjabringthebeers

12. Enghien

13. Forget The Price Tag

14. Fratellino (AUS)

15. Galleons Victory

16. Gershwin

17. Great Things Happen

18. Habibi Inta

19. Harriet Of Mot

20. Heavyweight Hero

21. Hey Yo

22. Kenny's Dream

23. King Cassidy

24. Kyvalley Blur (AUS)

25. Le Lievre's Gift

26. Lemond

27. Lily Stride (AUS)

28. Lone Star Lad

29. Lovey Dovey Moment

30. Luby Lou

31. Majestic Hurricane

32. Majestic Man

33. Maori Law (AUS)

34. Marcoola

35. Massive Metro

36. Matua Tana

37. McLovin (AUS)

38. Monbet

39. Monty Python

40. Mr Good And Evil

41. Oscar Bonavena

42. Paramount King

43. Phoebe Imperial

44. Pres The Belle

45. Ronald J

46. Ruthless Kayla

47. Sassy Pants (AUS)

48. Save Our Pennys (AUS)

49. Sertorius

50. Sugar Cane

51. Sundees Son

52. Sundons Wish

53. Sunny Glenis

54. Temporale

55. The Dominator

56. The Hulk

57. Theodosia

58. Tickle Me Pink

59. Tough Monarch (AUS)

60. Valloria

61. Valmagne

62. War Machine

63. Westy Boyz

64. Winterfell

65. Woodstone

66. Zsa Zoe

Total - 66

Cody Winnell

HRV Trots Media