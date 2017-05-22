Pleasing Autumn Sale result at Karaka

A very good crowd and a sizeable southern buyer contingent produced a pleasing harness racing Autumn Sale result at Karaka culminating in a turnover of $811,160 at an average of $7,374. The main show was always going to be the weanlings and it seemed everyone had come for one or more of the youngsters, including quite a few Yearling Sales ‘pin-hookers’.

Of the 113 weanlings offered on the day, 103 sold, 40 to the South Island, a clearance of 91%. Top price of $35,000 was paid for the sister to Isaiah, by Art Major from E J Becks and the highest priced colt at $25,000 was the Sunshine Beach from Presidential Affair, making him a half to Maczaffair (2017 WA Oaks).

Woodlands Stud and Alabar who between them offered the majority of the weanlings both reported they were more than pleased with the result. Especially so the interest in their first season progeny by He’s Watching , Sunshine Beach and Sweet Lou .

Buyers obviously liked what they saw and responded positively in the ring to the progeny of all three of them. It was very evident from the amount of inspection on the Open Day on Saturday afternoon and on Sunday morning that the buyers were keen to get a close look at as many as they could. Certainly the whole weanling sale concept is very well accepted now and buyers appreciate that both studs do a really conscientious job of rearing the horse’s and are genuine sellers. That positive atmosphere of buyer confidence prevailed throughout the sale.

Of the 9 broodmares offered 6 sold including Gentle Audrey in foal to Bettor’s Delight for $13,500 and the empty mare Czanyi, who is a half-sister to De Lovely sold on the day for $10,000.

For full results click here.

The following lots were unsold at the Auckland Weanling and All Age Sale yesterday.

Pedigrees and photos are at www.standardbred.co.nz/Sales/ Results/98.

Should you wish to purchase any of these lots please phone Peter Lagan on 0274 338 255 or email plagan@pggwrightson.co.nz