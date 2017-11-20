Big money Groupe tests at Vincennes

November 19, 2017 - Harness racing Groupe action began this day with the Gr. II Prix Jacques de Vauloge (purse €120,000 . 2700 meters) and 16/1 Easy des Racques (3m Rodrigo Jet -Ombre des Racques) scored timed in 1.14.4kr for driver J.Ph. Monclin. 3/5 favorite Ecu Pierji (3m Tucson -Tosca Pierji) was second for pilot Mathieu Mottier, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Philippe Dewulf. 3.6/1 Express Jet (3m Goetmals Wood -Run For Jet) rallied to gain third for driver/trainer Pierre Vercruysse and Ecurie Opale.

The Gr. II Prix Annick Dreux (purse €130,000 , 2700 meters) and the 1.14kr timed winner was 3/10 favorite Erming d’Oliverie (3f Scipion du Goutier -Theze d’Oliverie) with Mathieu Mottier up. Franck Leblanc trains the winner for Ecurie de l’Oliverie. 27.3/1 Exotic Destination (3f Love You -Quiromantica) was a fast rallying second for Matthieu Abrivard. Yves Boireau trains this one for breeder/owner Jean-Pierre Dubois. 28.7/1 Estelada de Font (3f Orateur -Quibala Street) and trainer/driver Emmanuelle Allard finished third. Fractions were even.

The Prix de Cosse le Vivien (purse €75,000 , 2100 meters autostart, 17 European starters), a solid conditioned event, went to 1.12.3kr timed and 7/10 favorite Bel Avis (6g Ganymede -Gloria Marie) with J-M Bazire up for legendary Wildenstein Stables Ltd Ireland. 12.5/1 Blues d’Ourville (6g Password -Pursuit of Charm) and 10.8/1 Blue Story (6f Opium -Loumana Flor) were second and third.

The Gr. III Prix de Bossy Saint Leger (purse €95,000 , 2100 meters autostart, European), the last of the day’s groupe events, went to 51.9/1 Delia du Pommereux (4f Niky -Noune du Pommereux) reined by trainer Sylvain Roger for breeder/owner Noel Lolic. Race time was 1.12kr off quick and steady fractions. 4.7/1 Tessy d’Ete (5f Ganymede -Love me Tender) held second closely for J-M Bazire, trainer Philippe Billard and Scuderia Eurocolor Srl. Third was 6.5/1 Comtesse du Chene (5f Quaker Jet -Imperiale du Chene) with David Thomain up for trainer Julien LeMer and breeder/owner Claude Guedj.

Thomas H. Hicks



