Big news for KY Sire Stakes program

Kentucky Harness Racing Association President Bob Brady today announced new enchancements to the Kentucky Sire Stakes Championship Series, the Commonwealth Series and the Kentucky Proud Series.

"This will really boost the budding Kentucky harness racing program, Brady said. "It’s exciting to see the results of hard work and cooperation among all of the industry stakeholders -- racetracks, owners, breeders, trainers and drivers. This growth is made possible by purse contributions from historical horse racing at The Red Mile and the newly opened Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel.".

The highlights of the program include:

Championship Series

• 4 Legs (NEW in 2021)

• $250K Finals (No Starting Fee)

• $5M+ est. in purses in 2021

Commonwealth Series

• 4 Legs (2 legs added for 2021)

• Reduced Starting Fee for Legs ($250)

• $50K Finals (No Starting Fee)

• $1.75M est. in purses in 2021

Kentucky Proud Series (formerly Fair Program)

• $25K Finals

• Purses Increased based on Entries ($1K/entry)

• Trailer Bonus on ½-mile tracks ($1K/trailer)

$7.5M+ est. in Total Purses

In addition to the program enhancements, the KY Sire Stakes Advisory Board approved a new stallion bonus program for 2021. Although final details are being established, the program will consist of bonus payments to owners of Kentucky bred and sired horses competing in both the Championship and Commonwealth Series.

“Specific details are being established and will be announced in the near future. We anticipate being able to pay bonus payments to owners of horses placing 1st through 5th in all series legs and finals. If your horse is satisfies the mare residency program requirements and is sired by a Kentucky stallion, you will receive a significant bonus to the already nice purse payments,” says Brady. “With the recent expansion of the Kentucky harness program, our hope is to attract top stallions to the Commonwealth,” continued Brady.

“Although there have been recent news reports regarding the Supreme Court of Kentucky decision relating to the Encore (Exacta) historical horse racing machines, we are confident that the KHA, working closely with our Thoroughbred counterparts, industry colleagues and our legislators, will collectively reach a solution that ensures continued growth of the Commonwealth’s signature horse industry through purses generated from the new racing and gaming facilities in Kentucky,” says Brady.

The Kentucky Harness Association (“KHA”) is pleased to announce several exciting introductory benefits to serve its members. Working closely with the team at the newly opened Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel located in Oak Grove, Kentucky, the KHA is able to provide exciting introductory benefits to our members racing in the upcoming fall meet that begins on October 14. Introductory member benefits include: Race Sulky Accident Insurance

Free Pre-Race Veterinarian Inspections

Awards for leading Trainer, Driver and Owner (with KY bonus) Race Sulky Accident Insurance Coverage for members with registered sulkies that are involved in an on-track accident (specific details will be provided prior to meet opening). Free Pre-Race Veterinarian Inspections (2020 Race Season) Under the new Kentucky Horse Racing Commission regulations, all horses are required to undergo a veterinarian examination as a condition of entry. Working in conjunction with the race meet team at Oak Grove, the KHA has been able to secure an arrangement for participating horsemen with a local veterinarian that will be present at the track. The introductory service rate of $5.00 has been negotiated for all horsemen. For 2020, the KHA will pay for all such inspections for its members. Further details can be obtained at the Oak Grove race office. (Proof of Membership Required). Awards for leading Trainer, Driver and Owner (with KY bonus) The fall meet leading trainer, driver and owner based on wins (total earnings serving as tie-breaker), will receive the following: $1,000 winning bonus (an additional $500 if KY resident)

1 Free Night Stay at the Oak Grove Racing and Gaming Hotel (weekday in 2021)

$150 Gaming Voucher

$100 Garrison Oak Steakhouse Gift Card “An active membership base is critical to a successful harness racing circuit in Kentucky. Our members are a priority for the KHA. Our goal to is to promote, support and facilitate growth in the harness industry in Kentucky through our members and industry colleagues. We are working on many other benefits to support the efforts of our members.” says Bob Brady, President of the KHA