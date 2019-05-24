Big night at Big M

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - A parade of stars, one wicked-fast final quarter and total handle that came close to the $3-million mark highlighted a huge Saturday (May 18) night of harness racing last week at the Meadowlands.

Some of the notable winners on the program were Caviart Ally, who won the Rainbow Blue in 1:49.2 for her second straight Big M score; Six Pack, who took his division of the Graduate in 1:53.1 in his seasonal debut; Muscle M Up (1:51.2), who won the other Graduate division to give Ake Svanstedt a training and driving sweep of the event's first leg; and Trolley, who sailed down the road in the second leg of the Mr Muscleman Series, in 1:52.1.

Mach N Cheese made news by finishing second in his race, a Preferred for 4-year-old pacers. His final quarter was a nothing-short-of-electric :24.3, a time that impressed Big M Program Director Kelly Putaski. "I'm not sure if it's the fastest-ever final quarter at the Meadowlands," said Putaski. "But it is the fastest last quarter since January 8th of 2002, when I assumed charting duties."

The winner of the race was Trump Nation, who scored in 1:49.3.

Saturday wagering at the Big M totaled $2,947,166, falling approximately $50,000 short of reaching the $3-million mark for what would have been the 10th time this year.

Betting in the 50-Cent Pick-4 pool was energetic as a total of $111,102 was poured into the pot. Players who correctly selected the winning sequence where winner's odds were 4-1, 7-1, 7-2 and 11-1 were rewarded with a payoff of $1,182.15.

Speaking of wagering, the first Graduate division - despite being reduced to a field of seven after 2018 Hambletonian champion Atlanta scratched - took in a total of $307,793 in bets as both the Exacta and Trifecta pools edged past the $79,000 mark.

McWicked, the 2018 Horse of the Year, started his defense of that trophy by defeating the previously unbeaten Sintra at Woodbine Mohawk Park in 1:49.4. Big M fans will recall how McWicked won his last two starts of last year at the New Jersey mile oval.

As always, free program pages for the 20-Cent Can-Am Pick-4 (Friday only) as well as the Meadowlands' 50-Cent Pick-4 (Friday and Saturday) will be available at www.ustrotting.com and www.playmeadowlands.com.

Twenty-Cent Jackpot Super High-Five fans are no doubt looking forward to Friday's fifth race, where a carryover of $94,720 awaits.

Live racing will take place this Friday and Saturday. Post time is 7:15 p.m.

SWIPE AND SCORE: If you are a Players Club member, you can win $2 - all the way up to $1,500 - in the Big M's "Swipe and Score" contest.

A voucher will print when a Players Club card is swiped (first swipe only) on Friday (May 24), and if you are not a club member, become one by contacting James Johnston at jjohnston@playmeadowlands.com or any Players Club representative.

WINNERS FOR CHARITY: A total of $15,000 will be up for grabs on Saturday (May 25) and the beneficiaries will be 10 local charitable organizations in New Jersey.

The Meadowlands' "Charity Handicapping Contest" will bestow upon the organizations at least $500, up to a top prize of $5,000.

The organizations will amass a mythical bankroll during the course of the card to determine the winner.

PUT ON YOUR RUNNING SHOES: Beer, food, music and fun will be on the menu for the Big M's "Corporate Fun Run 5K" on Thursday (May 30).

They'll be a DJ, a photographer, a race announcer and awards for fastest teams and individuals.

Tackle Kids Cancer is the exclusive charity partner of the CFR North Jersey 5K.

For more information about the event, contact amy.glazer@hackensackmeridian.org.

HANDICAPPING YOUTH: Come on out to the Big M on Saturday (June 1) and take part in a free handicapping contest with cash prizes, but only if you are 18-30 years of age.

The $5,000 prize pool is entirely sponsored by Jeff and Paula Gural's Allerage Farms and is earmarked for young folks who want to come out and see the live race card and try to pick winners along the way.

Register on the night of the contest by 7 p.m. on Victory Terrace. First prize is $2,500, with the second- and third-place finishers taking away $1,500 and $1,000, respectively.

TRIPLE CROWN FINALE: The featured simulcast event at the Meadowlands on Saturday (June 8) will be the Belmont Stakes.

Big M gates will open at 10:30 a.m. The first race at Belmont is at 11:35 a.m. with the Belmont Stakes scheduled to go at 6:37 p.m.

BURGER BATTLE: Make a good burger? Come on out to the Meadowlands on Saturday (June 8) and participate in the fourth annual "Battle for the Best Burger". You could win $1,500.

The contest begins at noon and is open to area food trucks and restaurants. For complete details and the entry form, go to http://meadowlandsracetrack.com/uploadedFiles/burger%20battle_sign%20up%20sheet.pdf?_ga=2.178949665.422530968.1558563081-565511049.1524064426.

TITLE CHASES: The FanDuel Sportsbook is the place to watch and wager on the NHL Stanley Cup Final, in which the St. Louis Blues will take on the Boston Bruins, and the NBA Finals, where the defending champion Golden State Warriors will face off against the Toronto Raptors or Milwaukee Bucks.

The opening game of the NHL series is on Monday (May 27) at 8 p.m. while the NBA matchup will begin on Thursday (May 30) at 9 p.m.

The FanDuel Sportsbook offers plenty of comfortable seating with a full-service bar and plenty of tasty food choices.