Big plans for Majestic Man

The drive by Brad Williamson set up the win for talented trotter Majestic Man in the Group Three Southern Lights at Ascot Park today (Saturday).

When fthe avourite Kings Landing made the lead, his driver Tim Williams put the brakes on and Williamson was having none of that. With 2000 metres to run, in the lightning move, he shot Majestic Man forward and challenged the leader.

“To be honest he’s a bit more of a speed horse but when Tim got to the front he backed off the tempo. I couldn’t allow that to happen. We had to get in a positive position,” he said.

With 1400 metres to run Williamson was on top with the Majestic Son four year old and at the finish had half a neck to spare on Kings Landing which ran home up the passing lane.

Williamson says there was confidence around the stable that the four year old would perform well despite having been away from racing for 65 days. He trialled at Oamaru last Saturday winning his heat by six lengths.

“He trialled exceptional. If you’d seen it you would have thought he was in with a very good show. He got home in 27 seconds and change, and was hard held. We had a lot of confidence that he was fit and ready.”

It was a super effort by his trainer Phil Williamson to get Majestic Man ready. And it was a bit of a case of revenge as Kings Landing had beaten Majestic Man on Show Day at Addington.

“A similar thing happened on Show Day. The speed wasn’t overly hot. Mark (Purdon) was up parked and he sprinted home and beat me. Today was the opposite.”

The win was Majestic Man’s eighth in only nineteen starts.



Back to the birdcage after win number eight - Photo Bruce Stewart.

“We thought a bit of him as a young horse and he won the Two Year Old Sires Stakes Final but weakened right off quite badly after the run. He’s strengthening up and with hard racing he's got better as he’s got older. He’s still got to step up to the open graders yet.”

The Jewels is well and truly on Majestic Man’s radar and another target is also possible.

“The Rowe Cup's been mentioned if he’s going good enough.”

Majestic Man is raced by the Griffin Syndicate.



Winning connections and sponsor - Photo Bruce Stewart

It was the fourth time Phil Williamson has won the Southern Lights. His previous winners were; Mystic Son (2009), Springbank Sam (2013) and Monty Python (2017).

He brought his team south early this week, starting two well-bred two year old trotters Cracker Hill and Ultimate Stride at the Winton Workouts on Friday.

Cracker Hill is a Muscle Hill – Juneamy Castleton gelding which is trained by Brad. It beat Ultimate Stride, a Love You colt out of the millionaire trotter One Over Kenny. The winning margin was a nose but both horses we’re extended.



Cracker Hill (8) just gets there from Ultimate Stride at the Winton Workouts - Photo Bruce Stewart

Ultimate Stride was sold by Lex and Heather Williams of One Over Lodge in Waimate for $160,000 at the 2018 National Sales in Christchurch. He was bought by Australian’s Emilio and Mary Rosati and left with Williamson.

Cracker Hill, which was also bred by the Williams, was passed in for $40,000 at the same sale.

Another impressive trotter that had a win on Friday was the Brent McIntyre trained Cuchulainn: a full-brother to the quality trotter Pickett’s Ridge the winner of four of his ten starts. Both are by Skyvalley out the Sundon mare Come Follow Me.

Meanwhile Nathan Williamson’s classy trotter Chinese Whisper is staying put for the time being.

He was under offer during the week but the deal fell through and he’s expected to have his next start in the province at Wyndham on Saturday.