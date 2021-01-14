Big stake races at Vincennes

January 10, 2021 - Fado du Chene (6m Singalo -Star du Chene), off at 2.3/1 odds, captured the harness racing Gr. II monte Prix du Calvados (purse130,000€, 2850 meters for 4-11 year olds International) at Vincennes timed in 1.12.5kr.

Paul Philippe Ploquin was the jockey for breeder/owner Claude Guedy and trainer Julien LeMer.

Fado du Chene won for the 14th timed in his career that has yielded 873,400€.

The 11/1 Freeman de Houelle (6m Vigove ) was second with Eric Raffin in the irons for trainer/breeder Franck Leblanc.

The 2.9/1 second choice Daida de Vandel (8f Real de Loo ) took third with Alexandre Abrivard up.

Dynamite Marceaux and Etoile de Bruyere completed the top five.

Fado du Chene

The fine four-year old Hohneck (4m Royal Dream -Caranca) surged late and captured the Prix de Tonnac-Villeneuve (Gr. II, purse 100,000€, 2700 meters for four-year olds) clocked in 1.13.4kr for Franck Nivard and off at 2.2/1 odds.

Philippe Allaire owns and trains this now nine-time career winner for 267,590€ earned that was bred by J.P. Guay.

Hohneck traveled his final 500 meters in 1.10.2kr.

The 1.8/1 favorite Hirondelle Sibey (4f Gazouillis ) took second for Eric Raffin, driving for trainer J.M. Baudouin.

Third home was 3.7/1 Beautiful Colibri (4f Ready Cash ) that Philippe Allaire owns and trains and Francois Lagadeuc as the pilot.

2.1/1 Hooker Berry (4m Booster Winner ) and 6.6/1 Hatchet Man (4m Goetmals Wood ) were fourth and fifth.

Hohneck

The Prix de Lille (purse 80,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 6-11 year olds European eligibles) saw 10/1 odds Flamme du Goutier (6f Ready Cash -Utopie du Goutier) score in 1.11.3kr for reinsman Theo Duvaldestin.

This Thierry Duvaldestin trainee now has 12 career wins for 365,570€ earned.

35/1 Violetto Jet (7m From Above ) was a close second for pilot Franck Nivard and trainer Philippe Billard.

Third was 5,4/1 Eclat de Gloire (7g Tiego d’Etang ) was third for trainer/driver Loris Garcia.

4.9/1 Calina (7f Archipelagio ) was fourth and 9/1 Unique Juni (8f Uptown Yankee ) landed fifth money.

Flamme du Goutier

Fine trotting is on tap later this week.

On January 14 Cagnes sur Mer will host the Gr. III Prix de la Cote d’Azur with a 120,000€ purse for International trotteurs.

Then on January 16 at Vincennes there will be three groupe contests (Prix Gelinotte for 100,000€ for Gr. II International three year olds; the Gr. III Prix du Forez for 80,000€ featuring aged horses; Gr. II Prix de Croix for 100,000€ for International five year olds).

The Prix de Croix lineup follows and it’s a great field.