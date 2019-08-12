Big upsets in stakes at Tioga Downs

Custom Cantab (David Miller) steals the $132,000 Joie De Vie open mare trot at Tioga Downs on Sunday (August 11).

At the start of the race Darling Mearas S (Brian Sears) went on a break and caused Manchego (Dexter Dunn) to go on a break as well. The big favorite Atlanta then got to the front and led to the first quarter in :27.0. Emoticon Hanover (Bob McClure) went in the pocket and followed Atlanta to a :55.0 half and a 1:23.1 third-quarter.

Custom Cantab ($65.00), who is owned by trainer Christopher Beaver, Donald Robinson, and RBH Ventures Inc., went first over just before three-quarters. She then would blow right by the tiring Atlanta to win in a lifetime best of 1:52.0.

Dream Together (Scott Zeron) finished second with Plunge Blue Chip (Ake Svanstedt) getting third money. Atlanta finished a disappointing sixth.

Custom Cantab is a 4-year-old mare by Mr Cantab. She won for the second time this season and now owns 17 career victories.

Speeding Spur N (Brian Sears) charges late to capture the $148,000 Crawford Farms open trot.

Mission Accepted (Yannick Gingras) led to the first quarter in :27.4. Speeding Spur N ($18.60) went to the lead as they headed for the stands for the first time. Mission Accepted reclaimed the lead with five-eighths of a mile to go and led to the half in :56.2 and three-quarters in 1:24.2.

Speeding Spur N, who is owned by Woodlands Stud NZ Inc. and trained by Linda Toscano, popped out of the pocket as they reached the stretch. He looked like a rocket coming down the stretch and just squeaked by second place finisher Mission Accepted to win in a track record time for aged trotting horses of 1:52.4. Run Director (Sylvain Filion) was third best.

Speeding Spur N is an 8-year-old horse by Pegasus Spur. It was win number two of the season and his 28th career victory. It was his first win in the United States.

Artie's Ideal (Marcus Miller) wins the $12,500 first elimination for the Empire Breeders Classic (EBC) featuring 3-year-old colts & geldings.

Rollwithpapajoe (Dexter Dunn) got to the first quarter first in :27.0 and led to the half in :55.0. Major Blake (Jason Bartlett) went first-over on the back stretch and stuck a nose in front hitting three-quarters first in 1:22.1. Rollwithpapajoe reclaimed the lead as they reached the top of the stretch.

Artie's Ideal ($24.80), who is owned by Bay Pond Racing and trained by Erv Miller, followed in the pocket and came out to go first-over. Buddy Hill (Brian Sears) then made a three-wide move. Artie's Ideal was too strong in deep stretch and held off second place finisher Buddy Hill to win in a lifetime best of 1:50.3. Covered Bridge (Wally Hennessey) finished third as World On Edge (Matt Kakaley) took fourth. All four qualified for the EBC final next Sunday (August 18). Rollwithpapajoe finished fifth and is the also eligible for the final.

Artie's Ideal is 3-year-old colt by American Ideal. It was his first win this season. He now owns three career victories.

Hickfromfrenchlick (Matt Kakaley) holds on to win the $12,500 second division.

Hickfromfrenchlick ($4.30) charged to the front and led to a first quarter of :28.0. He controlled the pace hitting the half in :56.3. Major March (Jason Bartlett) went first-over just before Hickfromfrenchlick hit three-quarters in 1:24.4.

Hickfromfrenchlick, who is owned by trainer Ray Schnittker, Nolamaura Racing, and Thomas Spatorico, battled with Major March as they made the turn for home. Shake That House (Brian Sears) then found an opening on the inside but fell just short as Hickfromfrenchlick won in 1:51.4. Shake That House settled for second best. Major March held on for third. Respect Our Flag (Dexter Dunn) finished fourth with Chatelroll getting fifth place. All five qualified for the EBC Final.

Hickfromfrenchlick is a 3-year-old colt by So Surreal. It was win number five this season and career victory number nine.

Tioga Downs returns to live racing on Friday (August 16) with a 10 race card starting at 6:15 p.m.

by John Horne, for Tioga Downs



