Bilibili wins 130,000€ Prix du Calvados

The Prix de Lille (purse 80,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 16 starters) was the Quinte+ race of the day at Paris-Vincennes and the upper class field was dominated by Jean Michel Bazire trainees. JMB won the event driving 8/10 favorite Dorgos de Guez (7g Romcok de Guez -Lady Fromentro) to a 1.11.2kr score. He was near the fast fractions throughout and took the lead at about the halfway mark from Orlando Jet.

Dorgos now has 20 career wins and 520,180€ earned. The 3.9/1 Colonel (8g Goetmals Wood -Royale Star) was a rallying second for Nicolas Bazire, trainer JMB and owner Ecurie des Charmes. Third was JMB trainee and 21/1 Dreambreaker (7g Offshore Dream -Brooke Boko) for Alexandre Abrivard. 49/1 Clif du Pomereux and 24/1 Ange de Lune completed the top five and the exact order Q+ payoff was 3,594.90€ to 491 winning tickets. The Q+ pool was 5,716,595€ and over 11,362,000 was wagered on the race.

Four year olds were on stage for the Gr. II Prix de Tonnac-Villeneuve (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, eight starters) with upset victory to 8.7/1 Green Grass (4f Bold Eagle-Tootsie Smiling). Mathieu Mottier piloted the winner for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Sebastien Dewulf. Frederic Brouilloux bred the now eight time winner for 405,400€ earned. Race time was 1.14.1kr off slow, rated fractions.

The 8/10 favorite Gu d’Heripre (4m Coktail Jet -Vedetta d’Heripre) was a very game second with Franck Nivard up for trainer Philippe Billard. 32/1 Gamble River (4m Un Mec d’Heripre ) was third for Matthieu Abrivard and trainer Guarato. 4.8/1 Gotland (4m Ready Cash- Sanawa), the early head of this class, was fourth for Eric Raffin and owner/trainer Philippe Allaire. 11/1 Gallant Way (4m Ready Cash -Queen Flore) was fifth for trainer Allaire and pilot David Thomain.

The afternoon’s highlight was the Gr. II monte Prix du Calvados (purse 130,000€, 2850 meters, International eligibles) and veteran Bilibili (9m Niky-Quetty du Bonjon) rallied late to score in 1.13kr as the even-money favorite. The victory was his 13th in a storied career that has produced earnings of 1,510,600€, and this win ensures a place in the 650,000€ purse Prix de Cornulier a week before the Prix d’Amerique.

Bilibili was ridden by Alexandre Abrivard for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard and breeder/owner Jean Pierre Barjon, now the LeTrot President. Bilibili won this race in 2019 (timed in 1.12.4kr) and 2018 and he finished second in 2017. He also won the Prix de Cournulier in 2019 timed in 1.11.2kr and he was third in the monte classic in 2017 and 2018. Today the 9/1 Bilooka du Boscail (9f Look de Star) was a super game second with Matthieu Abrivard in the irons. 9/1 Etore de Bruyere (6f Kenor de Cosse) took third for Adrian Lamy. 14/1 Catalogne was fourth for Mathieu Mottier ahead of Evening Star.

Today’s early afternoon Prix de Vic Sur Cere (purse 59,000€, 2800 meters, European eligibles) went to 1.14.5kr timed Short In Cash (6m Ready Cash-Shorthanded Sallyt-Lindy Lane) as he rallied strongly in the lane for trainer/driver Bjorn Goop for Stall Nikkanen Oy. This is a nice horse and the victory raised his career earnings to 165,030€. The dam’s pedigree follows. The Bucket List F (6m Raja Mirchi -Global Keepsake) was second with Franck Ouvrie up. Speedy Face (6m Joke Face ) was third with Dominik Locqueneux up for trainer Adrian Kolgjini.

Shorthanded Sally (SE) (104 0,80 +12) m, 2006 1.16,4v 1.14,0a kr 170,434 37 2-5-2 Lindy Lane (US)

(106 1,00) 1993

1.10,1a kr 5,994,283 21 11-3-3 At 2, Winner of Valley Victory, William Wellwood. At 3, Winner of American-National, Stanley Dancer Trot, second in Hambletonian. Valley Victory (US)

(109 0,98) 1986 At 2, Winner of Breeders' Crown. At 3, Winner of Yonkers Trot. Baltic Speed (US) Speedy Somolli (US) Speedy Crown (US) Somolli (US) Sugar Frosting (US) Carlisle (US) Karen's Choice (US) Valley Victoria (US) Bonefish (US) Nevele Pride (US) Exciting Speed (US) Victorious Lou (US) Noble Victory (US) Lou Sidney (US) Lindiliana (US)

1988

Sold at Kentucky Standardbred Sale 1989 for 110,000 USD. Speedy Crown (US) Speedy Scot (US) Speedster (US) Scotch Love (US) Missile Toe (US) Florican (US) Worth a Plenty (US) Petrolianna (US) Texas (US) Super Bowl (US) Elma (US) Victoria Regina (US) Speedy Rodney (US) Victory Prize (US) Ottens Tea (SE)

(94 0,79 +19) 1995

1.12,5v 1.12,7a kr 1,010,800 118 14-9-13 Texas (US)

(93 1,00) 1974

1.12,0a kr 1,612,940 34 8-6-8 At 3, Winner of Kentucky Futurity, second in Hambletonian, third in Stanley Dancer Trot. Super Bowl (US) Star's Pride (US) Worthy Boy (US) Stardrift (US) Pillow Talk (US) Rodney (US) Bewitch (US) Elma (US) Hickory Smoke (US) Titan Hanover (US) Misty Hanover (US) Cassin Hanover (US) Hoot Mon (US) Goddess Hanover (US) Taroka (SE)

(82 0,90) 1980 Tarok (DK) Pay Dirt (US) Florican (US) Impish (US) Tina Virup (DK) Ax Frisco (DK) Coboco (DK) Will Me (SE) Near Me (US) Star's Pride (US) Time Me (US) Wilma Will (SE) Earl's Mr Will (US) Scotchburn (SE)