Billie de Montfort wins GP de Bourgogne

The grande mare Billie de Montfort (8f Quismy de Montfort -Jasmin de Flore) rallied late past the leaders to win the Gr. II Grand Prix de Bourgogne at the Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes today (purse 110,000€, 2100 meters autostart) with Gabriele Gelormini aboard. Billie was off at 16/1 and she recorded career victory 19 in 100 starts now for 2,082,981€ earned.

She earlier earned an Amerique ticket with a third in the Bourbonnais. Sebastien Guarato trains Billie for breeder/owner Philippe Dauphin. The well-traveled mare raced during the summer in the Tour European and raced well at Kouvala, Mons, Wolvega, Avenches, Son Pardo, Gelsenchirchen and Montegiorgio.

This day 16/1 Bahia Quesnot (8f Scipion du Goutier -Queen Ines) was second for Junior Guelpa, her trainer, and gained an Amerique invite. 3.8/1 Vivid Wise As (5m Yankee Glide- Temple Blue Chip) also earned a ticket with his third-place finish with Bjorn Goop up for trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro.

The 11/1 Uza Josslyn (8g Love You- Teza Josselyn) rallied wide for fourth with Pierre Vercruysse up for trainer Rene Aebischer. 2.1/1 favorite Bold Eagle (8m Ready Cash -Reethi Rah Jet) was used hard from post eight to gain a seat third on the pegs briefly, before pilot Eric Raffin sent him to the lead. The Eagle led by four length turning into the stretch and weakened mid-stretch to end fifth.

The 70/1 Carat Williams and 96/1 Lookiing Superb completed the top seven. Ringostarr Treb, Tessy d’Ete and Activated were dq’s. Belina Josselyn showed nothing and finished 12th with Davidson du Pont home 10th.

To watch the race, click here.

The Grand Prix d'Amerique qualifiers now number 10:

Davidson du Pont – Bretagne

Chica de Joudes

Looking Superb

Delia du Pommereux – Bourbonnais

Bold Eagle

Billie de Montfort - Bourgogne

Excellent – Tenor de Baune

Face Time Bourbon – Criterium Continental

Bahia Quesnot – Bourgogne

Vivid Wise As - Bourgogne

The GP Bourgogne was the day’s Quinte+ race of the day and there were 33 winning exact order tickets each worth 28,633.20€. The Q+ pool exceeded 5.65€ million and over 11.35€ was wagered on the race – all pools.

Chica de Joudes wins Prix de Bar-le-Duc

The already Amerique qualified Chica de Joudes (7f Jag de Bellouet-Queschua Love-Love You) took today’s 80,000€ Prix Bar-le-Duc at Vincennes, raced over 2850 meters distance handicapped. This one overcame a 25-meter penalty to score in 1.13.3kr for owner/trainer/driver Alain Laurent, her 15th career victory now for 606,870€ earned.

Dostoievski (6g Ganymede) was a close second for Nicolas Bazire and trainer JMB with third to stablemate Dayana Berry (6f Scipion du Goutier ) handled by owner/trainer Jean Michel Bazire. Cash du Rib (7g Ready Cash ) and Capitaine France (7g Modern Jazz) completed the top five.

The Gr. III monte Prix Yvonnick Bodin (purse 80,000€, 2700 meters) saw Coach Franbleu (7g Prince d’Espace -Olydra) rally down the middle top victory timed in 1.12.8kr. Florent Guerineau was the jockey for trainer/owner Franck Leblanc as the Coach won for the 13th time in his career and raised career earnings to 564,139€.

Carly (7g Rolling d’Heripre ) held second for Maxime Tijou and trainer Thierry Duvaldestin and Exotica de Retz (5f Prodigious ) was third for Adrien Ernault and trainer Sebastien Ernault.