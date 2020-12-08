Billie de Montfort wins Gr.I

Billie de Montfort (9f Jasmin de Flore -Qusimy de Montfort-And Arifant), off at 13.1/1, received a perfect second over trip for harness racing reinsman Gabriele Gelormini, and rallied in the lane for an easy two length win in the Gr. I Gran Premio Delle Nazioni- Eduardo Gubellini Memorial (purse 275,000€, 2250 meters autostart, 14 starters) at Ippodromo Milano La Maura.

Race time was 1.12.1kr. Sebastien Guarato trains the now 20-time career winner for 2,358,707€ earned that Philippe Dauphin owns.

The 36.7/1 Chief Orlando (7m Orlando Vici -Muito Bonito-Felix Santana) rallied for a narrow second with Vinceonzo Gallo up for trainer Holger Ehlert.

His rival on the line, Ble du Gers, was a dq for interference apparently against Alrajah One. Placed third was 9.4/1 Valokaja Hindo (9m Great Challenger -Hindo Enghave-Victor Victor) that Christophe Martens teamed for trainer Jean Michel Bazire and owner Erik Djuve.

The full results, replay and photos follow.

