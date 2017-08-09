Trainer driver disqualified for 36 months

Harness Racing South Australia Stewards today conducted a hearing into an adverse test result returned by RAP ARTIST following a pre-race urine test taken from the gelding on Saturday 7th January 2017. The particulars being that the sample taken from RAP ARTIST was shown to contain Cobalt at a mass concentration greater than the permissible tolerance.

Mr Billinger admitted a breach of Rule (AHHR) 190(1) which states “A horse shall be presented for a race free of prohibited substances”

After considering submissions on penalty put to the Stewards by Mr Billinger’s advocate, Mr R Fewings, and after having regard to all other factors, including that this was Mr Billinger’s second breach of the presentation rule, the finding was that Mr Billinger be disqualified for a period of eighteen (18) months and that, following the expiration of his disqualification, he be prohibited from holding a trainer’s licence for a further eighteen months.

Acting under the provisions of AHRR 195, RAP ARTIST was disqualified from second placing in Race 6 at Globe Derby on 7th January 2017 and Stewards directed that the placing’s be amended accordingly.

Ross Neal

Chairman of Stewards

HARNESS RACING SOUTH AUSTRALIA