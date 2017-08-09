Day At The Track

Trainer driver disqualified for 36 months

02:34 PM 09 Aug 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Mark Billinger
Mark Billinger

Harness Racing South Australia Stewards today conducted a hearing into an adverse test result returned by RAP ARTIST following a pre-race urine test taken from the gelding on Saturday 7th January 2017. The particulars being that the sample taken from RAP ARTIST was shown to contain Cobalt at a mass concentration greater than the permissible tolerance.

Mr Billinger admitted a breach of Rule (AHHR) 190(1) which states “A horse shall be presented for a race free of prohibited substances”

After considering submissions on penalty put to the Stewards by Mr Billinger’s advocate, Mr R Fewings, and after having regard to all other factors, including that this was Mr Billinger’s second breach of the presentation rule, the finding was that Mr Billinger be disqualified for a period of eighteen (18) months and that, following the expiration of his disqualification, he be prohibited from holding a trainer’s licence for a further eighteen months. 

Acting under the provisions of AHRR 195, RAP ARTIST was disqualified from second placing in Race 6 at Globe Derby on 7th January 2017 and Stewards directed that the placing’s be amended accordingly.

Ross Neal

Chairman of Stewards

HARNESS RACING SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Track record in $162,500 New York Sire Stakes
09-Aug-2017 14:08 PM NZST
Week in review, August 5-11, 2017
09-Aug-2017 14:08 PM NZST
Rainbow Room blazes back half in 54.4
09-Aug-2017 14:08 PM NZST
Brower to join LBJ broadcast team
09-Aug-2017 14:08 PM NZST
Sophomore trotting fillies to invade Vernon
09-Aug-2017 14:08 PM NZST
Fear The Dragon remains on top in Poll
09-Aug-2017 14:08 PM NZST
PAC with ties to China campaigns for casino
09-Aug-2017 07:08 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News