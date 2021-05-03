Billy Davis Jr. takes 3,000th win

Billy Davis Jr. recorded his 3,000th career harness racing win on Sunday night (May 2) as he directed Vintage Grand to a win in the fifth race at Northfield Park .

"The only disappointing thing about getting three thousand wins was that my family couldn't celebrate it with me because they have to stay in Canada due to Covid-19," Davis Jr. said in reaching the milestone. He went on to say, "When I was sixty or seventy away, I started to think about it but it really came up quicker on me than I anticipated. I remember when I was one away from two thousand wins, it took me like three weeks to get it," he added with a laugh. DAVIS' 3000TH WIN REPLAY Davis Jr. recalled his first career win, guiding Spartacus DJ to the victory back in 2007 at Fraser Downs in British Columbia. "He was trained by my Dad. My father had like fifty four hundred wins. At that time when I got my first, I was living in the moment so I didn't know what to expect down in the future. I guess I knew I could drive a horse though." The 34-year-old Davis Jr., who resides in Guelph, Ontario, has driven at Buffalo Raceway, Batavia Downs, Flamboro Downs, Mohawk Raceway, Georgian Downs, Kawartha Downs and Mohawk.

In his career, he has won over $22.2 million in purse earnings.

"As I have gotten older, I am not driving as much," Davis Jr. lamented. "I remember racing seven days a week, working, it was exhausting, I am making decent money at Buffalo and Batavia (and now Northfield) and I am not killing myself doing it."

Looking at the future, Davis Jr. said, "I just want to stay consistent and reverent and things will work out good."