Billy Dobson & Heidi Rohr​ triple up

Harness racing driver Billy Dobson and trainer Heidi Rohr teamed up for three wins on the Thursday card at Saratoga Casino Hotel including a victory in the matinee's feature.

Milky Way Rae ( American Ideal ) got a pocket ride for the second consecutive week in the $12,000 Fillies and Mares Open but this week rolled out of the two-hole and pounced on her rivals en route to her first victory of the year.

For the four year old Rohr trainee, it was the first ever win in the local ladies' feature.

Milky Way Rae paid $8.10 as she bested Elm Grove Inarush (Pat Curtin) and Annabeth (Mark Beckwith) who finished second and third, respectively.

The win for Milky Way Rae was the third on the afternoon for the Dobson-Rohr combo who is off to a big start to the 2017 season as they scored victories earlier in the day with pacers Southwind Marilyn and Silouette.

Live racing continues on Friday with the first evening program of the year. First post time is set for 6:45pm.

Mike Sardella