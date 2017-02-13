Day At The Track

Bimbo de Chenu wins Laszlo Tolnay Memorial

06:00 AM 13 Feb 2017 NZDT
Bimbo de Chenu
Bimbo de Chenu (Hajnal Tibor) in today's Tolnay László Memorial
Kincsem Park Photos

February 11, 2017 - Recent FR import Bimbo de Chenu (6f Scipion du Goutier-Orive de Chenu) overcame a 20 meter handicap and won today’s featured Laszlo Tolnay Memorial (purse 600,000Huf, 2560 meters distance handicap) at Kincsem Park in this her second HU appearance.Harness racing trainer/driver Tibor Hajnal teamed the winner for Illetmeny Kft and Csaba Dinnyes, Hajnal also the trainer. Off at 7.9/1 the winner was clocked in 1.25.9kr over a wet muddy surface. 1.6/1 favorite Editor Rapide (6f Explot Cagf-Sierra Rapide-Express Ride) was a distant second for trainer/driver Sandor Varga and 7.9/1 No Fear (10m Crown Sweep-Naughty Lobell-Reado) was third for trainer/driver Laszlo Kolozsi.

The undercard included the Betolakodo DIJ (purse 360,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) with the 1.23.3kr win going to 23.4/1 Tiara Boss (5f Wall Street Banker-Peace Force Pro-Kosar). Zoltan Ozvar reined and trains the winner for Arizona doo of Szerbia. Tiara Boss defeated 1.3/1 favorite Timoko RL (4m Doctor Sugar RL-Triestina-Golden Goal) that Imre Fazekas trains and drove today for owner Ozvar L and breeder was Stable Sport Line of Belgrad, Szerbia. 11.7/1 Tutanhamon (4m Tamesways Sweet L-Super Arnie) took third with Laszlo Kolozsi at the lines.

 

Thomas H. Hicks

