Day At The Track

€120,000 Tour European Finale

11:03 AM 28 Oct 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Bird Parker, harness racing
Bird Parker

October 27, 2017 - Bird Parker (6m Ready Cash-Belisha) impressively won today’s Tour European Finale (purse €120,000, 2300 meters autostart, 16 starters, Quinte+) at Mons Ghlin Belgium. Joseph Verbeeck happily teamed the Philippe Allaire trainee for owner Elisabeth Allaire.

Race time was 1.12.4kr and Bird Parker now has career earnings of €1,477,054. This 9/10 favorite bested 34.5/1 Totem d’Azur (10m Joao Panca-Heidi l’Indienne) for trainer/driver Junior Guelpa. 6.7/1 Billie de Montfort (6f Jasmin de Flore-Quismy de Montfort) took third driven by David Thomain and trainer Sebastien Guarato. 3.6/1 Anna Mix (7f Ludo de Castelle-Ires) was fourth and 10.2/1/ Swedishman (11g Gogo-Volgana) took fifth.

The co-featured Prix Champagne Moet (purse €48,000, 2850 meters autostart, 16 starters) produced a blanket finish with the winner 7/2 Gosip Sidney (7g SJs Photo-Super Sidney) reined by Michel Huygens and trained by Mme. L, Huygens-DeWitte. This 1.14.1kr timed winner defeated 26.4/1 Versachet (8g Kaiser Soze-Houlette) driven by trainer Julien Raffestin. 19.5/1 Allegro Nonarta (7g Otello Pierji-Lubie Nonantaise) was third for Rik Ebbinge and trainer Laurent Simon. Big Headache (7g EL Mikko) finished fourth.

The Prix Geciloc Belgique (purse €12,000, 2350 meters autostart, 16 starters) produced a rallying victory by 20.8/1 Dragster (5g Micro Mesh-Timber Marie) clocked in 1.14.5kr for driver Dominik Locqueneux and trainer Roger Malmqvist. 3.2/1 Clemenza AM (5g Muscle Hill-No Better Kronos) held second for Lutfi Kolgjini, also trainer, for owner Courant AB. 2.4/1 Highness Worthy (6m SJs Photo-Oqui Worthy II) rallied for third. The 100.7/1 outside Angel Dark was seventh, this one, a career winner of over €119,000, is owned by trainer Anders Lindqvist and Peter Gerry.

The €35,000 purse Prix Van der Paarden (2300 meters autostart, 16 starters, three year olds) was near the top of the Mons Ghlin undercard. The 1.16.1kr timed winner was even-money favorite Kaela Vrijthout (3f Orlando Vici-The Best Fanatic) with Rik Ebbinge aboard. 34.8/1 Kirr Royal (3f Sugar Trader-Belle Pere WG) was this for Nico d’Haenens. 13.6/1 Kamukana (3g Love You-Duenna Tranns R) was third for driver Jos Verbeeck and owner/trainer Rudy Smets.

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Emoticon Hanover takes $250,000 Trot
28-Oct-2017 14:10 PM NZDT
Peniston’s Reel deal
28-Oct-2017 10:10 AM NZDT
Milestone achievement for Mark MacDonald
28-Oct-2017 10:10 AM NZDT
Sunday matinees return this weekend
28-Oct-2017 10:10 AM NZDT
Amateur harness racing at Monticello
28-Oct-2017 09:10 AM NZDT
$20,000 guarantee for Saturday pick 5
28-Oct-2017 09:10 AM NZDT
Less is more for Fourth Dimension
28-Oct-2017 07:10 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News