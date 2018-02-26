Bird Parker wins Gr. I International Grand Prix de Paris

Philippe Allaire trainee Bird Parker (7m Ready Cash-Belisha) was an iron tough 4.4/1 odds length winner of today’s Gr. I International Grand Prix de Paris (purse €400,000, 4150 meters, 14 starters) timed in 1.14.3kr.



This Philippe Allaire trained, and Elisabeth Allaire owned campaigner recorded his 19 th career victory in 66 starts, now for €1,788,605 earned. Christophe Toulorge bred Bird Parker, that has been a factor in each Triple Crown event and the “B” elims to the Prix d’Amerique. He is real tiger over the longer distances. He gained the lead late in the second lap and held gamely to defeat 1.4/1 Belina Josselyn (7f Love You -Lezira Josselyn) and trainer/driver J-M Bazire and breeder/owner Yvan Bernard.

She raced fifth on the outer and then advanced behind Briac Dark and the winner but could not close late against the winner. 2.8/1 Briac Dark (7m Prince Gede -Queen des Charmes) handled by Matthieu Abrivard for trainer Thierry Duvaldestin and Ecurie Guy Barou, was a game third as he advanced from third on the outer. 11/1 Carat Williams and 87/1 Apollon du Kacy completed the top five in this Q+ contest.

The early pacesetters Best of Jets, Call Me Keeper and Captain Sparrow were no match for these and monte champion Bilibili made the top early in the last lap and gamely took the field to the final bend.

He too weakened as the pace quickened (fractions 1.16.3kr with 1500 to go; 1.15.4kr at the 1000; 1.14.9kr with 500 meters remaining).

The Gr. II Prix Paul Bastard (purse €120,000, 2700 meters, 10 starters) for monte performers went to 1.4/1 favorite Dexter Fromentro (5m Qwerty-Princesse d’Ombre). CamilleLevesque teamed the winner for Thomas (trainer) and Pierre (owner) Levesque. Race time was 1.14.4kr. 7.1/1 Darlhey du Rib (5f Ganymede) was second for J.L.Cl. Dersoir, trainer Joel Hallais and Ecurie Rib. 122/1 Daida de Vandel held third for Leo Abrivard .