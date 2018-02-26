Bird Parker wins Gr. I International Grand Prix de Paris

Philippe Allaire trainee Bird Parker (7m Ready Cash-Belisha) was an iron tough 4.4/1 odds length winner of today’s Gr. I International Grand Prix de Paris (purse €400,000, 4150 meters, 14 starters) timed in 1.14.3kr.
This Philippe Allaire trained, and Elisabeth Allaire owned campaigner recorded his 19 th career victory in 66 starts, now for €1,788,605 earned. Christophe Toulorge bred Bird Parker, that has been a factor in each Triple Crown event and the “B” elims to the Prix d’Amerique. He is real tiger over the longer distances. He gained the lead late in the second lap and held gamely to defeat 1.4/1 Belina Josselyn (7f Love You-Lezira Josselyn) and trainer/driver J-M Bazire and breeder/owner Yvan Bernard.
She raced fifth on the outer and then advanced behind Briac Dark and the winner but could not close late against the winner. 2.8/1 Briac Dark (7m Prince Gede-Queen des Charmes) handled by Matthieu Abrivard for trainer Thierry Duvaldestin and Ecurie Guy Barou, was a game third as he advanced from third on the outer. 11/1 Carat Williams and 87/1 Apollon du Kacy completed the top five in this Q+ contest.
The early pacesetters Best of Jets, Call Me Keeper and Captain Sparrow were no match for these and monte champion Bilibili made the top early in the last lap and gamely took the field to the final bend.
He too weakened as the pace quickened (fractions 1.16.3kr with 1500 to go; 1.15.4kr at the 1000; 1.14.9kr with 500 meters remaining).
The Gr. II Prix Paul Bastard (purse €120,000, 2700 meters, 10 starters) for monte performers went to 1.4/1 favorite Dexter Fromentro (5m Qwerty-Princesse d’Ombre). CamilleLevesque teamed the winner for Thomas (trainer) and Pierre (owner) Levesque. Race time was 1.14.4kr. 7.1/1 Darlhey du Rib (5f Ganymede) was second for J.L.Cl. Dersoir, trainer Joel Hallais and Ecurie Rib. 122/1 Daida de Vandel held third for Leo Abrivard.
Dexter Fromentro - Le Trot photo
J-M Bazire won the Prix Concorder Travel (purse €76,000, 2850 meters, 18 starters) with 1.13.7kr timed and 1.6/1 odds Ble de Gers (7g Quinoa de Gers-Moorea) that is owned by J-M Rancoule. 5/1 Big Boss (7g Xaar) was second for Matthieu Abrivard and trainer Herve Chauve-Laffay. This Bazire win continued a great day after the defeat of gallant mare Belina Josselyn. He also took the Prix Secours Popullaire (purse €80,000, 2700 meters, 13 European starters) with 1.14.2kr timed and 3/2 odds Colaska de Guez (6f Pomerol de Laumac-Miss de Guez) that he trains for Ecurie Vautors.
This one defeated the six year old Ready Cash mare Class de Loriol that Matthieu Abrivard drove.
Ble de Gers - Le Trot photo
J-M Bazire recorded another win in the Gr. III Prix de la Mayenne (purse €105,000, 2700 meters, eight starters) with a 1.13.4kr victory piloting Robert Bergh trainee Mindyourvalue WF (5g Hovding Lavec- Mind Your Manners) that Christer Englund owns, today the 9/10 favorite.
He’s been a super horse during the Winter Meet at Vincennes. 8.6/1 Super Nice (5m Orlando Vici-Flax Avenue) ended second for driver Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Bjorn Goop and owner Ann-Marie Jansson. 13/1 Dandy de Godrel (5m Timoko-Nigelle Witt) took third for owner/trainer/driver Goop. Bazire also won the Prix Jacques Moreau (purse €50,000, 2700 meters, 13 starters) with 3/2 favorite Defi de Retz (5m First de Retz-Nouvelle d’Atout) that Mme. Ottavia Roffi-Urano owns.
Mindyourvalue WF - Le Trot photo
The Gr.III monte Prix Vivier de Montfort (purse €85.000, 2700 meters. 15 starters) went to 14/1 Arious du Douet (8g Oyonnax-Nakita du Douet).
The Franck Nivard trainee today had Romain Marty in the irons for this 1.13.2kr timed victory. Billy de la Calade was next for Guillaume Martin and third was Ariane de Caponet for Adrien Lamy.
Arius du Douet - Le Trot photo
Thomas H. Hicks