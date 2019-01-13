Bird Parker wins Gr. II Prix de Belgique

January 13, 2019 - Bird Parker was placed first in today’s harness racing Quinte+ Grand Prix de Belgique (Gr. II International, 110,000€, 2850 meters, 14 starters) at Vincennes, the last of the “B” qualification races leading to the Prix d’Amerique in two weeks.

After two false starts and several lead changes the 1.1/1 favorite Belina Josselyn (8f Love You -Lezira Josselyn) and pilot J-M Bazire surged past 9/1 Bird Parker (8m Ready Cash -Belisha) with J.Ph. Monclin up to be first on the line with 48/1 Bahia Quesnot (8g Scipion du Goutier -Queen Ines) third handled by Junior Guelpa.

However, Guelpa filed an objection against Bazire for interference near top stretch as Belina Josselyn escaped the pocket.

That objection with upheld by the judges and Belina was disqualified moving Bird Parker to first (his 21st victory in 79 outings for 2,079,705€ earned) for owner Elisabeth Allaire, trainer Philippe Allaire and the winning breeder was Christophe Toulorge.

Bahia Quesnot was placed second and earned an auto-invite to Amerique.

Carat Williams was placed third ahead of Eridan.

Readly Express raced at the back before ending sixth placed fifth with Uza Josselyn and Billie de Montfort were placed sixth and seventh.

Favorite Belina Josselyn was on the lead before yielding to Bird Parker and this was blocked until Bazire caused the escaping interference.

The Amerique invites so far based on qualification races are: Bold Eagle, Bird Parker, Bahia Quesnot, Belina Josselyn, Carat Williams, Eridan, Readly Express, Uza Josselyn, Looking Superb, and Delia du Pommereux.

Interference

Belina Josselyn dq’d for interference against Bahia Quesnot

Belina Josselyn

Happy connections of Bird Parker

Green Grass Wins Prix Gelinotte at Vincennes

Green Grass (3f Bold Eagle -Tootsie Smiling) won today’s Prix Gelinotte (Gr. II, purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, 10 three year old filly starters) at Paris-Vincennes, leading throughout for Gabriele Gelormini, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Sebastien DeWulf.

Bred by Frederic Brouilloux, this filly won for the fourth time in eight career starts now for 117,400€ earned.

1.9/1 Greenpeace (3f Memphis du Rib -Quelle Aventure) stayed close on the outer all the way but could not get by in the lane, falling two lengths short with Matthieu Abrivard up for trainer Yves Boireau and owner Jean Pierre Dubois.

His Ecurie D bred this one.

Third was 16/1 Graine de Crack (3f Booster Winner -Pearl Mip) that Yoann Lebourgeois handled for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire.

Race time was 1.15.6kr off modest fractions (1.16.kr at the 1500 to go mark; 1.16kr at the 1000 and 1.16.7kr with 500 meters remaining).

Green Grass

Fubria Wins Prix de Riberac at Vincennes

Today’s Paris-Vincennes card was filled with groupe contests, this the Prix de Riberac (Gr. III, purse 70,000€, 2700 meters, 13 starters four year olds).

The blanket finish victory went to head-winner and 3.9/1 Fubria (4f Password-Sanawa) with Yoann Lebourgeois up for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire.

J-P Guay bred this winner now of six in 10 career outings, for 142,000€ earned.

Race time was 1.14.2kr off even fractions, with a fast final 500 meters.

9/1 Fun Quick (4m Carpe Diem) was second for Bjorn Goop and Ecurie Quick Star, with 32/1 Fairy White (4f Ouragon de Celland) third with Anthony Barrier up for breeder/owner/trainer Christophe Gallier.

Fast finishing fourth was 40/1 Fame And Fortune (4f Sam Bourbon-Ma Crown) that Matthieu Abrivard teamed for Yves Boireau, trainer for owner Jean Pierre Dubois and breeder Ecurie D.

Fubria

Thomas H. Hicks