Bird Parker wins Grand Prix du Bourbonnais

December 10, 2017 - 36/1 Bird Parker (6m Ready Cash -Belisha) rallied off cover to score by two lengths in today’s Gr. II International Grand Prix du Bourbonnais (purse €120,000, 2850 meters, 17 starters) at Paris-Vincennes.

The Philippe Allaire trainee was handled by Jean Philippe Monclin for owner Elisabeth Allaire.

Christophe Toulonge bred Bird Parker that now has posted 17 wins in 61 career starts for €1,534,605 earned.

Bird Parker entered this race with four recent wins for driver Joseph Verbeeck in the Tour European traveling series (the finale at Mons Ghlin, and wins at Gelsenkirchen, Avenches and Waregem).

He was fourth in the Grand Prix de Bretagne.

Race time was 1.12.4kr off steady fractions (1.12.3kr with 1500 meters remaining; 1.11.9kr at the 1000; 1.12.6kr at 500 to go).

7/10 favorite Bold Eagle (6m Ready Cash -Reethi Rah Jet) was second for Franck Nivard, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Pierre Pilarski. He rallied three wide down the backside and led into the lane before Bird Parker swept past.

Third was 11/1 Ringostarr Treb (7m Classic Photo -Farsalo Egral), an early leader that raced on the pegs with eventual cover, driven this day by Gabriele Gelormini for trainer Jerry Riordan and EVAM Racing Trotters Srls. 22/1 Propulsion (6m Muscle Hill -Danae) was fourth for Orjan Kihlstrom and Lionel (7m Look de Star ) took fifth for Bjorn Goop. Both of these are Daniel Reden trainees. 44/1 Belina Josselyn, on the front mid-race, and Carat Williams was seventh, this one into the race after six straight wins.

Valko Jenilat was the sole dq in the race and Wild Honey finished ninth.

The top three earned automatic Prix d’Amerique invitations.

Replays: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ep--IZdqQlM (English race call)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibSQBipJtWY

Post race celebration photos follow. The races leading to the Prix d’Amerique and exceptionally well presented and always draw an enthusiastic crowd and significant press coverage.

Thomas H. Hicks