Bit Of A Legend N captures Battle of Lake Erie

Bit Of A Legend and Jordan Stratton won Saturday's $200,000 Battle of Lake Erie at Northfield Park in 1:49.4.

Bit Of A Legend N lived up to his name on Saturday night when he won the $200,000 Battle of Lake Erie at Northfield Park. The win was the nine year-old's 44th and fastest win of his harness racing career.

Bit Of A Legend N ( Bettor's Delight - Soky's Legend - Sokys Atom) is owned by Vonknoblaunch Stable LLC of Hampton Bays, New York. He is trained by Peter Tritton and Jordan Stratton had the winning drive.

As the gate pulled away from the Battle field, race favorite Rockin Ron and Missile J both tried for the lead, with Rockin Ron prevailing early and leading through fractions of :27, :54.4, and 1:21.4. Bit Of A Legend N pulled first-over approaching the half and continued on the outside the remainder of the mile, eventually overtaking Rockin Ron in the stretch and stopping the timer at 1:49.4.

"He went a huge mile tonight," said Stratton. "I was pretty upset with him last week (finishing 5th in the $115,000 Camluck Classic at Western Fair), but Peter (Tritton) said he had him ready and boy was he right."

Saturday's win increases Bit Of A Legend N's bankroll to $2,241,131. He returned $7.80 to win.

Ayers Ratliff