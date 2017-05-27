Bit Of A Legend N in Molson Pace thriller

The Peter Tritton-trainee Bit Of A Legend N took no prisoners en route to capturing the harness racing 2017 edition of the $150,000 Molson Pace.

The son of Bettor's Delight used rail advantage into the opening turn before releasing defending champ Evenin Of Pleasure and driver Sylvain Filion, before the quarter pole. Driver Jordan Stratton quickly marched the 36-time winner back to the lead before the opening panel in :26.3.

Stratton and Bit Of A Legend N then led the field of eight past the half in :55.3 and three-quarters in 1:23.2. Evenin Of Pleasure was stalking in the pocket as Night Pro (Bob McClure) began to fade allowing Clear Vision to make a three-wide bid for the lead.

Down the stretch, Bit Of A Legend N was still in control and was able to fend off a last minute rally from Evenin Of Pleasure to secure the win in 1:51.3. Evenin Of Pleasure stayed for second, over Sunfire Blue Chip (Mark MacDonald).

"I knew the post one was the best spot to start from tonight and I wanted to take advantage of that," Stratton said in the winners circle. "I wanted to control the pace and I was happy to see Clear Vision not coming first-over at me. Down the stretch I felt pretty comfortable and we were rewarded. This is my first Molson Pace and hopefully it won't be the last. It was a great evening and a thrill to be here."

Bit Of A Legend has banked $1,600,001 in his career for owner Harry Von Knoblauch. He paid $3.80 to win.

