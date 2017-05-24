Bit Of A Legend set to invade Canada

London, May 23, 2017 -- The 2017 edition of the Molson Pace, slated for this Friday May 26 at The Raceway at Western Fair District, will feature some of the harness racing sport's top free-for-all pacers.

One of the new faces joining this year's field is Bit Of A Legend N, who will make his first trek to Canada for trainer Peter Tritton.

The New Zealand-born son of Bettor's Delight will line up from the coveted rail with regular pilot Jordan Stratton in the bike.

"The draw couldn't have worked out any better," Tritton said from his home base in Pine Bush, New York. "I think most trainers would want the rail and now it's up to the horse to deliver."

Tritton, a native of Australia, has spent more than 15 years in the US and will also be making his first trip to Canada.

"It's something I'm definitely looking forward to it," he said. "There have been a few times in the past I've meant to come, but it never worked out. My family and I are looking forward to the trip."

The veteran conditioner, who races primarily at Yonkers, has found a strong niche for recruiting horses from Down Under (Australia & New Zealand) that fits his program in New York.

Standout horses that have found their way in the Tritton barn include Moss Dale Connor N, Mackenzie N, Texican N and Sell A Bit N, just to name a few.

"I've been very fortunate to have a great relationship with agent Peter Larkin for the past 35 years," Tritton said. "He recruits the horses and I'll go ahead and look them up with owner Harry Von Knoblauch. He knows the horses have to fit my program at Yonkers and we've had quite a bit of success over the years."

Bit Of A Legend N is one horse that Tritton has become very fond of since arriving on North American soil a few seasons ago.

The 35-time winner has more than $1.5 million earned lifetime and captured the 2016 final of the Levy against the best free-for-all pacers in North America on a half-mile track. He capped off last season with more than $723,000 earned.

"I shouldn't say he was a pleasant surprise how good he turned out, because I knew he was very talented," he said. "I just didn't think he'd be this good.

"He's so professional and very easy to drive," Tritton continued. "He's has just a pleasant horse and his manners are perfect. I can't fault him in any way."

Tritton will once again be handing the driving assignment to young driver Jordan Stratton.

The young reinsman will also be making his debut in the Molson Pace.

"Jordan use to drive for me a little a few years ago and we had some luck," said Tritton. "I wanted a driver that would commit to driving all my horses, because I didn't like using different drivers every week. Jordan agreed and I think it has worked out well for everyone."

Tritton admits it won't be an easy task on Friday.

"I think it's an excellent looking field," he said. "I wouldn't say there is a standout and that should mean a great finish. We're looking forward to the experience in Canada."

The field for this years Molson Pace will line up as follows:

1. Bit Of A Legend N ($1,525,011) - Jordan Stratton

2. Rockin In Heaven ($548,971) - Trevor Henry

3. Clear Vision ($2,703,859) - Brett Miller

4. Fool Me Once ($963,778) - Doug McNair

5. Evenin Of Pleasure ($773,857) - Sylvain Filion

6. Sunfire Blue Chip ($1,181,939) - Mark MacDonald

7. Rockin Ron ($665,988) - Matt Kakaley

8. Night Pro ($738,432) - Bob McClure