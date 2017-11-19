Day At The Track

'Legend' hits $1,247,920 in US earnings

03:51 PM 19 Nov 2017 NZDT
Bit of a Legend N, Harness Racing
Bit of a Legend N
Darragh Riordan Photo

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, November 18, 2017— Odds-on Bit of a Legend N (Jordan Stratton, $3.60) won the scrum for the lead and eventually the ‘moist’ race Saturday night (Nov. 18th), annexing Yonkers Raceway’s harness racing $40,000 Open Pace.

With half the field leaving the gate, it was Bit of a Legend N—from post position No. 4--making the lead around Orillia Joe (Brent Holland) before a :27.3 opening quarter-mile.

Scott Rocks (Eric Goodell) left outside Bit of a Legend N and settled for a three-hole, while Dr. J Hanover (Dan Dube) left outside of everyone and broke.

Bit of a Legend N found a :57.2 intermission, then threw down a :27.2 third quarter (1:24.4) to fend off the second move of Scott Rocks. The people’s preference had a couple of lengths into the lane, then disposed of ‘Joe’ by three-quarters of a length in 1:53.1.

Blood Brother (Jason Bartlett), Scott Rocks and a flat-from-second-over The Real One (Pat Lachance) rounded out the payees.

For Bit of Legend N, an 8-year-old Down Under son of Bettor’s Delight owned by Harry von Knoblauch Stable and trained by Peter Tritton, it was his eighth win in 27 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $32.60, with the triple returning $263.50.

Reminder that first post for Sunday’s (Nov. 19th)  matinee goes at 11:45 AM.

Frank Drucker

Stallion Name

