Day At The Track

Black Atout wins Q+ at Enghien; Dijon Scores

03:20 AM 18 Oct 2017 NZDT
Enghien, harness racing
Enghien

October 16, 2017 - 8/1 Black Atout (6m Prodigious-LaLagune), took today’s Q+ Prix des Gobelins (purse €54,000, 2150 meters autostart, 16 starters) timed in 1.13.5kr for harness racing driver Mathieu Mottier. Franck Leblanc trains the winner for Cl. Guedy. 2.4/1 Blue Story (6f Opium-Loumana Flor) took second for Pierre Levesque and trainer Thomas Levesque, ahead of 14.5/1 Vivien Pro (8g Neutron du Cebe) for Anthony Barrier. 1.9/1 favorite Boccaccio (6m Carpe Dien) was fourth for trainer/driver Franck Nivard and fifth went to 29.3/1 Archangel AM (7g Going Kronos) for Dominik Locqueneux to complete the Quinte+ top five.

Sunday at Trevso Italy was the featured PR Gran Premio Giuseppe Biasuzzi (purse €110,000, 1609 meters autostart) and the impressive gate to wire winner was Dijon(4m Ganymede-Sonate d’Aunou-Coktail Jet), timed in 1.12.7kr for Romain Derieux. Pocket sitter Ursa Caf (4f Exploit Caf-Crismar-Campo As) held second for Ant. Esposito and Urlo Dei Venti (4m Mago d’Amore-Armbro Wealthy-Malabar Man) held third for Enrico Bellei after taking a strong run at the leader past the 1200 meter mark. Dijon drew clear off the final bend and sustained his trot to the line.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

