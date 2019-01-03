News Years Day victory to Black Jack From

January 1, 2018 - The New Year’s Day featured Quinte+ Prix du Croise-Laroche (purse 54,000€, 2850 meters, 18 starters) saw the 1.4/1 harness racing favorite Black Jack From (8g Scipion du Goutier -Off Key) score timed in 1.13.8kr with Eric Raffin aboard for owner/trainer Guillaume Gillot. Black Jack won for the 10th time in 72 career starts now for 246,970€ earned.

12/1 Angel d’Or (9g Ganymede ) with Francois Lecanu up and 11/1Brindor (8g Mage de la Merite ), with Franck Nivard up, were next.

The top five was completed by 8.3/1 Bad Julry (8g Prince Gede ) and 23/1 Amour Orageux (9g Prince d’Espace ) and the exact order 2€ Q+ wager returned 3,620.10€ to the astute ticketholders.

Black Jack From

Video replay

The undercard’s Prix d’Angouleme (purse 63,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 12 European starters) had 6/1 Alcoy (5m Ready Cash -Dvann) score in 1.13.1kr for driver Christophe Martens, trainer Vincent Martens and owner Ceke Farm BVBA. The winning owner/breeder is Marielle Touillet. Diego Sautonne at 10/1 for Matthieu Abrivard and 28/1 Victor Ferm for Andrea Guzzinati, completed the top three, after the 2/5 favorite Dreambreaker was a miscue dq.

On New Year’s Eve at Paris-Vincennes was a good racing card headed by the Quinte+ Prix de Poitiers (purse 80,000€, 2700 meters, 17 starters). The 1.13.4kr timed winner was 2.3/1 Aldo d’Argentre (8m Qualmio de Vandel -Isabelle de Yolsa) with Adrien Lamy aboard. This one scored for the 25th timed in his 93 race career now for 395,620€ earned. 10/1 Astral Viretaute (8g Kolahani ) was second for David Thomain, ahead of 8.3/1 Best du Hardy (7g Roc Meslois ). 9/1 Viking Froment and 14/1 Vixel completed the top five with the exact order payoff being 1,891.60€ for the 2€ wager.

Aldo d’Argentre

The Vincennes undercard events included the Prix de Libourne (purse 36,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 15 four year old female starters). The 5.5/1 Enigma Mauzun (4f Prodigious -Nazca Mauzun) closed steadily for the victory timed in 1.13.6kr with trainer Pierre Vercruysse driving. The winner was bred and is owned by Comte Paul de Senneville (his 151st win as owner). The 2.8/1 favorite Estocade Bleve (4f Goetmals Wood -Quanfasia) held for second driven by Jean Michel Bazire for trainer Emmanuel Ruault and owner Ecurie Comte P. de Montesson. The 7/1 odds Eva des Charmes (4f Look de Star ) was third for Franck Nivard, driving for trainer Franck Leblanc.

Enigma Mauzun

Later in the program was the Prix de Sate (purse 34,000€, monte, 2850 meters, 11 starters) that produced a noses apart finish with victory to the 10/1 Elixir d’Ovaki (4g Nijinski Blue -Paricappe) with Paul Philippe Ploquin in the irons. Race time was 1.15.9kr. 1.2/1 second favorite Enjeu Dairpet (4g Tornado Bello ) was second for jockey Florian Pioul, with third to even-money Eagle Eyes (4g First de Retz -Reethi Rah Jet) with Eric Raffin up, on a dq placing. This half-brother to Bold Eagle is trained by Sebastien Guarato for owner Pierre Pilarski.

Elixir d’Ovaki

Elixir d’Ovaki and connections

The 2018 horse and human winners in FR have been reported as follows:

# driver wins sully – Jean Michel Bazire 269

# total wins monte and sulky – Yoann Lebourgeois 324

# Trainer wins – Jean Michel Bazire 208 for 6,792,170€ earned

# Owner Earnings – Ecurie des Charmes 2,182,320€ with 92 wins

# Breeder earnings – Ecurie des Charmes 348,955€

GNT Winner – Cleangame

Trophee Vert winner – Bugsy Malone

European du Trot Series – Billie de Montfort

Thomas H. Hicks