Black Mamba AS takes Beissinger Final

Bettor’s Up surprised her foes in the $20,000 Mares Open at Miami Valley on Friday with a 1:52.3 triumph.

LEBANON, OH - Kobe Bryant would have been proud!

Black Mamba AS added the $25,000 championship leg of the Howard Beissinger Memorial Medley trot series at 1-1/4 miles to her impressive harness racing resume on Friday (Feb. 19), trotting gate to finish line in front in 2:25.2 at Miami Valley Raceway.

"I knew she'd have a big shot," exclaimed driver Tyler Smith. "Anette (Lorentzon, the trainer) keeps all her horses fit and sharp and the added quarter mile didn't bother her or me a bit."

A six-year-old daughter of Lionhunter, Black Mamba AS recorded her 16th lifetime victory and boosted her career bounty to $342,912 with the score. She has finished on the board in 42 of her 77 trips behind the starting gate.

Merci Monsieur AS (Kayne Kauffman) made a valiant late surge to get within a length of the winner, with Compelling (LeWayne Miller), the even money favorite, finishing third. Say You Do (Brett Miller) and Perfect Chapter AS (Chris Page) picked up the minor spoils in the lucrative final. ACI Studeri AB of Paris, Kentucky, owns Black Mamba AS and were involved in the breeding and early lessons of Merci Monsieur AS and Perfect Chapter AS, although the latter two have changed hands in recent years.

Black Mamba AS paid $11.60 to win, coupled with Merci Monsieur AS the exacta returned $129.20, and a 50-cent trifecta was worth $79.63 with favored Compelling completing the ticket.

The Howard Beissinger Memorial Medley, which featured preliminary legs at 5/8ths of a mile and the traditional mile, pays homage to the Hall Of Fame trainer-driver who was born and lived his entire life in Hamilton, Ohio, just a stone's throw from Miami Valley Raceway. Beissinger won three Hambletonians with Lindy's Pride, Speedy Crown and Speedy Somolli and maintained his base of operations in southwest Ohio throughout his career.

A $20,000 Mares Open Pace was also showcased on the Friday program at Miami Valley. Bettor's Up (LeWayne Miller) pulled a mild 9-1 upset over Checks On The Way (Trace Tetrick) and Gone Girl (Tyler Smith). Using her inside post position to full advantage, the winner enjoyed a two-hole trip behind Checks On The Way through fractions of :27.3, :56.1 and 1:24.2 before pulling on the leader and wearing her down in the final furlong.

The 1:52.3 win was the 25th of Bettor's Up's career and boosted her bankroll to $981,752 as she seeks millionaire status in the coming weeks. The Platinum Stables of Indiana own the seven-year-old daughter of Bettor's Delight.

Racing resumes Saturday (Feb. 20) at Miami Valley with the $25,000 championship of the Bill Dailey Memorial Medley, at 1-1/4 miles, and a $22,000 Open Handicap Pace highlighting the program.

Miami Valley has announced a make up card for Wednesday (Feb. 24) with the entry box closing at 1:00 on Saturday (Feb. 20) for the added card. The condition sheet for the added program is available on the USTA website.

