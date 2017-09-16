Eleven fillies vie for $273,250 47th Jugette

Blazin Britches, winner of nine of ten races this season, has been installed as the 6/5 morning line harness racing favorite in the $273,250 Little Brown Jugette three-year-old filly pace on Wednesday, September 20th at the Delaware County Fair.

The daughter of the 2010 Little Brown Jug champion, Rock N Roll Heaven , owns a lifetime mark of 1:48 4/5 and has earned $203,392. The Brian Brown trainee will leave from post #3 in the first of two eliminations and will be piloted by Trace Tetrick for Emerald Highlands Farm. During her current five race win streak are wins in the $63,475 Adioo Volo, the $113,950 Shady Daisy and the $160,000 Nadia Lobell.

Emerald Highlands and Brian Brown are also expected to challenge in the 72nd Little Brown Jug with Fear The Dragon.

Obvious Blue Chip (Scott Zeron) is the second choice at 4-1 from post #4. Mark Steacy trains the daughter of Roll For Joe for NLG Racing and Stephen Klunowski. Obvious Blue Chip has earned $264,073 during her career.

Caviart Alley is the favorite in the six horse second $54,650 elimination. Andrew McCarthy was named to pilot the daughter of Bettor's Delight for Caviart Farm. The Noel Daley trainee has been first or second in her last five starts. She owns a 1:50 2/5 mark and has earned $475,700 during her career.

The second and third choices in the second elimination are Tequila Monday (Brett Miller) and Idyllic Beach (Yannick Gingras).

The top four elimination finishers will advance to the $163,950 second heat. The winner of the second heat will be declared the Jugette champion.

The complete Jugette field and announced drivers:

PP Horse (Driver/Trainer) Morning Line Odds

$54,650 First Elimination

1. Rockin Serena by Rockin Image - (Peter Wrenn/Melanie Wrenn) 9/2

2. Jaye's A Lady by Mcardle - (Yannick Gingras/Nancy Johansson) 8-1

3. Blazin Britches by Rock N Roll Heaven - (Trace Tetrick/Brian Brown) 6-5

4. Obvious Blue Chip by Roll With Joe - (Scot Zeron/Mark Steacy) 4-1

5. Terrortina by Western Terror - (Tony Hall/Norm Parker) 12-1

$54,650 Second Elimination

1. Caviart Ally by Bettor's Delight - (Andrew McCarthy/Noel Daley) 2-1

2. Roaring To Go by Art Major - (Brett Miller/Kevin Lare) 5-1

3. Tequila Monday by American Ideal - (Brett Miller/Chrs Oakes) 3-1

4. Ella Christina by Western Ideal - (Tim Tetrick/Nick Surrick) 6-1

5. Zoe Ellasen by Santanna Blue Chip - (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr./Ron Potter) 8-1

6. Idyllic Beach by Somebeachsomewhere - (Yannick Gingras/Jimmy Takter) 4-1

Jay Wolf