Ble du Gers wins Prix Geants

The Friday evening featured harness racing event at Wolvega was the Prix Geants (purse 66,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 12 starters) and the 4.6/1 Ble du Gers (8g Quinoa du Gers -Moorea) scored timed in 1.12.4kr.

Joseph Verbeeck teamed this Jean Michel Bazire trainee to his 20 th career victory in 65 starts, now for life earnings of 876,800€. 31/1 Tsunami Diamant (5g Gustav Diamant -Glide Chip) took second money for Robin Bakker and trainer Paul Hagoort. 60/1 Norton Commander (5g Gift Kronos) was third with trainer Conrad Lugauer at the lines.

10/.1 Generaal Bianko (6g Ufo Kievitshof), 53/1 Hambo Transs R and 27/1 Lionel took the next three spots. Behind the top six were Eridan, Thaiu Investment and the favorite Violetto Jet.



Ble du Gers after winning the Prix Geants Ble du Gers after winning the Prix Geants

There were several good races on the undercard with the Giganten Finale (purse 7,700€, 2100 meters autostart) going to 1.14.5kr timed and 1/5 favorite Ida Schermer (4g Yield Boko) reined by Rick Ebbinge for trainer JWM Engwerda.

The Maasland Gigantenmarathon (purse 8,800€, 3100 meters, 16 starters) saw 1.4/1 Tuxedo Bi (7g Love You -Iberia Bi) score for Rick Ebbinge and trainer Engwerda timed in 1.15.8kr and the Giganten Finale Boko Champions (purse 8,800€, 2100 meters autostart, eight starters) produced another Ebbinge/Engwerda team victory as 5/10 favorite Zion Font (4g Village Mystic-Silhouette Spin) scored in 1.14.4kr for owner P.P. Davidson.