Ble du Gers wins at Charlottenlund

May 17, 2020 - Ble du Gers (9g Quinoa du Gers -Moorea- Baccarat du Pont ) rallied three wide early in the last lap from his 40 meter handicap to win the harness racing Summer Meeting Stayer (purse to the winner 100,000DKK, 2950 meter distance handicap, voltstart, 14 starters) at Charlottenlund.

He scored timed in 1.14.8kr and went off as the 2.33/1 favorite.

There were four false starts.

This Jean Michel Bazire trainee was reined superbly by Joseph Verbeeck.

Ble du Gers won for the first time in three 2020 appearances and now shows a 21-13-6 slate in 70 career starts.

His life earnings increased to 8,935,242DKK.

Tuxedo Bi (8g Love You -Iberia Bi- Supergill ) was second with a strong late run for pilot Rick Ebbinge and far back third was Peakadilly (6m Mythical Lindy ) with trainer Steen Juul aboard.

http://sportech.webstream.dk/player_vod/?date=2020-05-17&countrycode=DK&track=ch&race=11&checksum=f7f94276a73cb84bddbce0f08657ab215885f476

Thomas H. Hicks



