Bleff Dipa wins 847,000€ Derby Italiano

Bleff Dipa (3m Mister JP -Preziosa JW-Lets Go) took this 66th Derby Italiani del Trotto (purse 847,000€, 2100 meters autostart) at Roma Capannelle, with Roberto Vecchione aboard for trainer Holger Ehlert.

The harness racing winner is owned by his breeder Jean Pierre Barjon, the current President of LeTrot. Race time was 1.13.5kr by the now five-time winner in 11 appearances.

Bleff Dipa narrowly bested Blackflash Bar (3f Oropuro Bar -Masasque) handled by Santo Mollo and third finishing Bepi Bi (3m Donato Hanover -Lorraine Bi) and pilot Alessandro Gocciadoro. Fourth was Bubble Effe (3m Nesta Effe -New York Effe) with Orjan Kihlstrom at the lines.

Mister JP pedigree, the product of Jean Pierre Dubois.

Below is a photo grouping of the Ehlert family. Great work of their team.

The companion Oaks del Trotto (purse 253,000€, 1640 meters autostart) saw Betta Zack (3f Rotary OK -Martina Griff-Varenne) score in 1.12.6kr with Andrea Guzzinati the teamster. Betta won for the ninth time in 14 appearances. Two lengths back second was Bonneville Gifont (3f Varenne -Fedora Caf) with Ant. Velotti up and third was Bolen Hall FAS (3f Conway Hall- Show Grif Italia) handled by Roberto Vecchione at the lines. The winner’s pedigree follows.

The day before at Follonica Del Pini was the GP Citta’ di Follonica (purse 50,050€, 2200 meter autostart) and the 1.13.7kr timed winner was Allegra Gifont (4f Maharajah -Realm of Fancy) handled by Alessandro Gocciadoro. Two back second was Aura (4f Yankee Slide-Dora d’Alfa) for Antonio DiNardo and third home was Akela Pal Ferm (4f Maharajah).

Gaet, Ehlert, Ippodrome Roma Capannelle files/photos