Day At The Track

Bleff Dipa wins 847,000€ Derby Italiano

05:04 AM 14 Oct 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Bleff Dipa, harness racing
Bleff Dipa (#14) winning the 66th Derby Italiani del Trotto
Gaet photo

Bleff Dipa (3m Mister JP-Preziosa JW-Lets Go) took this 66th Derby Italiani del Trotto (purse 847,000€, 2100 meters autostart) at Roma Capannelle, with Roberto Vecchione aboard for trainer Holger Ehlert.

The harness racing winner is owned by his breeder Jean Pierre Barjon, the current President of LeTrot. Race time was 1.13.5kr by the now five-time winner in 11 appearances.

Bleff Dipa narrowly bested Blackflash Bar (3f Oropuro Bar-Masasque) handled by Santo Mollo and third finishing Bepi Bi (3m Donato Hanover-Lorraine Bi) and pilot Alessandro Gocciadoro. Fourth was Bubble Effe (3m Nesta Effe-New York Effe) with Orjan Kihlstrom at the lines.

Mister JP pedigree, the product of Jean Pierre Dubois.

Below is a photo grouping of the Ehlert family. Great work of their team.

The companion Oaks del Trotto (purse 253,000€, 1640 meters autostart) saw Betta Zack (3f Rotary OK-Martina Griff-Varenne) score in 1.12.6kr with Andrea Guzzinati the teamster. Betta won for the ninth time in 14 appearances. Two lengths back second was Bonneville Gifont (3f Varenne-Fedora Caf) with Ant. Velotti up and third was Bolen Hall FAS (3f Conway Hall-Show Grif Italia) handled by Roberto Vecchione at the lines. The winner’s pedigree follows.

The day before at Follonica Del Pini was the GP Citta’ di Follonica (purse 50,050€, 2200 meter autostart) and the 1.13.7kr timed winner was Allegra Gifont (4f Maharajah-Realm of Fancy) handled by Alessandro Gocciadoro. Two back second was Aura (4f Yankee Slide-Dora d’Alfa) for Antonio DiNardo and third home was Akela Pal Ferm (4f Maharajah).

Gaet, Ehlert, Ippodrome Roma Capannelle files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Tyler Angus "wrestling" with harness racing
14-Oct-2020 06:10 AM NZDT
TDS and PGH high atop Top Ten Poll
14-Oct-2020 06:10 AM NZDT
Over $100,000 raised at Breeders Crown Auction
14-Oct-2020 03:10 AM NZDT
2019 PA Fairs champs repeat
13-Oct-2020 12:10 PM NZDT
Goldberg wires Harrington field
13-Oct-2020 12:10 PM NZDT
Finnbar matches personal best
13-Oct-2020 11:10 AM NZDT
Stark takes two at The Spa
13-Oct-2020 10:10 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News