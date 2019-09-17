Day At The Track

Bling blazes around Menangle

08:45 AM 17 Sep 2019 NZST
Bling It On,Harness racing
Bling It On
Stuart McCormick photo

Bling It On’s comeback gathered some serious momentum at Menangle yesterday (Monday).

The former superstar pacer and Hunter Cup winner flew around in a 1min51.1sec mile to win the trial. It was just 0.3sec outside his career best mile.

“Luke told us he felt as good as ever, was only just outside his PB and was jogging. He said he couldn’t be happier with him,” senior part-owner Peter O’Shea said.

Bling It On was retired with injury and sent to stud after finishing ninth at Menangle on June 9, last year.

“We decided to give him another crack. It’s early days, but it’s certainly encouraging for him to come and go so quick at his first trial back,” O’Shea said.

Birdy Mach led the trial with Bling It On camped on his back and they opened a huge gap on their rivals. Bling It On peeled out at the top of the straight and cruised to the line under restraint despite the times. They went splits of 26.8, 28.7, 27.9 and 27.7sec.

 With a distinct shortage of star open-class pacers in Australia right now, Bling It On’s comeback is both well time and potentially and inspired move.

 

by Adam Hamilton

