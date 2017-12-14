Bling is buzzing

Bling It On and Luke McCarthy

Aussie harness fans are looking to comeback superstar Bling It On to help ease their Perth Inter Dominion hangover.

The sport peaked with that magnificent win by Lazarus at Gloucester Park last Friday night.

It’s natural to fall a little flat afterwards.

The Kiwis have the huge Auckland Cup Carnival to keep them pumped, but Aussies have to wait until races like the WA, Fremantle, SA and Ballarat Cups next month for another “spike.”

Step-in Bling It On, the reigning Hunter Cup champ who has so magnificently returned from career-threatening injuries to win both starts this season.

He hasn’t just won them – he’s humiliated his rivals and run slick times.

Barring a major upset, Bling It On should make it three wins on end in the fifth race at Menangle on Saturday night.

Driver and co-trainer Luke McCarthy can’t hide his excitement at how well Bling It On has turned from nasty knees injuries sustained in a horror race fall at Albion Park in July.

“Just getting him back racing at all was a bonus, but everything says he’s as good as ever. He just feels so sharp,” McCarthy said.

Bling It On swooped from back in the field to thrash a handy field first-up, then worked to the front and won as he liked last time.

He’s drawn the outside (gate 11) this week, but simply looks a class above his rivals.

If there are any dangers, they could be Shane Tritton’s enigmatic Eh Ef El (gate seven), the emerging Charlaval (eight) and talented Spare Me Days (nine).

This week is another important stepping-stone towards Bling It On’s Hunter Cup defence.

“After this we’ll go to the Shirley Turnbull Memorial at Bathurst on Boxing night. It’s an ideal race because it’s over distance and he’ll need it before going to Victoria,” McCarthy said.

“I’d say we’ll head down there for the Ballarat and Hunter Cups.”