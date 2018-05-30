Bling sparkles in trial

Normal programming resumes.

Millionaire pacer Bling It On bounced back with an important victory in a public at TABCORP Park, Menangle yesterday (Tuesday).

Doubts lingered over the star pacer following his dismal first-up effort on May 19 when a tiring 6th behind Match In Heaven after leading.

Exhaustive tests were carried out but could find no abnormalities so connections decided a trial would determine his plans this campaign and beyond.

Bling It On rated 1:52.1 defeating quality performers Rocker Band and Charlaval.

Splits of 28.3, 28.5, 28.4 and 26.9 seconds.

“It must’ve been an off day for him when he failed first-up because he was back to his old ways in the trial; he felt like himself and went accordingly. We’ll be pushing on after that hit-out today.” Regular reinsman Luke McCarthy said.

The Craig Cross trained American Ideal will be considered for the Gr.1 $100,000 Len Smith Mile at Menangle on July 1 while the Brisbane winter carnival features are the main target.

The Gr.2 $50,540 Garrards Sunshine Sprint at Albion Park on July 14 followed by the Gr.1 $200,540 UBET Blacks A Fake Queensland Championship the following week.

With the stable already based in Brisbane with several runners, more classy types are expected in the coming weeks with the likes of yesterday’s Menangle winner Effronte and promising rookie First String also being considered for winter carnival features in July.

