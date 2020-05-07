Blissful time for Baily, but the party's on hold

Young Albury reinsman Baily Scott narrowly missed winning at his very first harness racing drive, but it hasn't taken him long to make amends.

"I went down by a head at Wagga a month ago. And then last Monday night at the same track, this time the margin was a short half head, but in my favor," an elated Scott said.

On both occasions, the enthusiastic youngster handled four-year-old chestnut mare Blissfull Donna ( Blissfull Hall -Medusa Cam ( Fake Left ), prepared by his mother Hellen, for owner Gary Mackay.

The pacer was sent out as a 6/1 chance in the Temora Harness Racing Club Pace. After beginning nicely from the wide barrier draw of seven, Scott was three wide for a short distance, before clicking up and zooming to the head of affairs.

He zipped through the first quarter in 30.1, but then threw out the anchor to record a dawdling 32.4 in the next split. The third and final quarters were solid in 29.6 and 29.1.

"I really wanted a cheap section at some stage and that second one certainly helped big time," Scott said.

But the race didn't all quite go to plan.

"With a lap to go, I was caught off guard a bit when she suddenly veered outwards. I think she spotted something on the inside and shied. Thankfully, I was able to get back into my position, but I can honestly say my heart sunk for that split second," he said.

Scott shot clear on the home corner and while the Todd Day-trained and driven longshot Artistic Trouble sprouted wings over the final stages, he just missed, with Blissfull Donna hanging on.

To watch the video replay click here.

"I've probably had about six or seven drives now, and another of those was a second placing. It's nice to get that first win on the board," he said.

"I'm really enjoying helping mum with the training part. We are working five at the Albury showgrounds, which is great. I was always going to get involved because dad (John) has had horses forever. After school I would always head straight to the stables.

Baily and John Scott with Blissfull Donna

"I hope to be able to make a career out it and I plan to stick around Albury for a while and get as much experience as I can."

Scott, who had his 20th birthday on March 18, said he was looking forward to a few celebrations when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

"I couldn't do much for my birthday and the same applied when I got my first winner, so there'll be two parties!" he said.

"The pandemic also interrupted any plans I had of playing Aussie Rules footy this season. I've been involved since my Auskick days when I was about five. I had last season off because of a few injuries and I was looking forward to it this year.

"I enjoyed playing in the midfield, but I had a growth spurt so then I was either full back or full forward. Thankfully I'm not the tallest now so hopefully I'll be a deep pocket and crumb like everyone loves to and kick some goals."

But while Scott is still hopeful of pulling on the footy boots this season, his focus for the time being is on harness racing and with an ounce of luck he could be looking down the barrel of his second winner. He will partner bay mare The Stunning Nun, a winner of two of her past four starts, in the final event at Wagga on Friday afternoon.

Terry Gange

