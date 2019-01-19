Day At The Track

Blockbuster Derby final assured

05:42 AM 20 Jan 2019 NZDT
Hurricane Harley
Hurricane Harley
Stuart McCormick Photo

Hurricane Harley is the harness racing favourite pre-draw with TAB for next Saturday night’s Group 1 Downbytheseaside Victoria Derby following the heats tonight at Ballarat.

Trainer Emma Stewart’s reigning Breeders Crown champ was completely untroubled around Bray Raceway, his 2.6-metre win not a wholly accurate depiction of his dominance.

Driver Amanda Turnbull didn’t need to move aboard the powerful son of Bettors Delight in the home straight, Hurricane Harley striding out with the swagger and authority of a champion wrestler inside the final furlong.

Hurricane Harley rated 1:56.8 and covered his last 800m in 56.5 (27.1 last split).

Stablemate Hardhitter ran second, with Malcolms Rhythm third.

It was a familiar tale in the second Derby heat as the All Stars’ team of Natalie Rasmussen and Mark Purdon produced Im Another Masterpiece for victory (pictured right, by Stuart McCormick).

Rasmussen’s drive was worthy of a headline. It was a masterclass performance aboard the son of Bettors Delight.

After handing up early to Lauren Tritton aboard Muscle Factory, Rasmussen camped behind the leader until the bell when she shimmied into the clear to breeze the last lap.

The move posted a key rival Centenario, advancing three-wide, on a limb for the final kilometre and secured Lochinvar Art one-one cover.

“You don’t come all this way to be unlucky,” Rasmussen said.

“You have to run top-three and I wasn’t going to run a nice hard-held fourth on the fence.

“(It was a) Nice win for him and the run should tighten him up a little bit more.”

Im Another Masterpiece finished 2.9m clear of Muscle Factory in 1:55.9.

David Aiken trained and driven Max Delight (pictured right, by Stuart McCormick) made it a Bettors Delight Derby heats clean sweep, taking out the final qualifier courtesy of a controlled front-running steer.

“He’s a nice horse on the way up and he’s got great speed. It’ll be a different story next week, but we really like him and wouldn’t swap him for a few in the race,” Aiken said.

“He’s fast. His A to B speed is really quick but he doesn’t have to lead, he can come off cover and sprint really well.”

Max Delight’s winning mile rate was the slowest of the night at 2:00.4, but his last 400m (26.5) was electric.

The top four finishers in each Derby heat qualify for the final, with Demon Delight (fastest fifth) the emergency.

 

Results

Downbytheseaside Victoria Derby (1st Heat)

1st: Hurricane Harley by Bettor's Delight         Emma Stewart     Amanda Turnbull

2nd: Hardhitter by Mach Three                         Emma Stewart     Chris Alford

3rd: Malcolms Rhythm by Art Major                 David Aiken          Kima Frenning

4th: Arggghhh by Rock N Roll Heaven            Craig Demmler     Craig Demmler

5th: Our Millionaire by Million Dollar Cam        Emma Stewart     Sidney Van Den Brande

MR: 1:56.8

To watch the video of Hurricane Harley click on this link.

Downbytheseaside Victoria Derby (2nd Heat)

1st: Im Another Masterpiece by Bettor's Delight        Mark Purdon, Natalie Rasmussen   Natalie Rasmussen

2nd: Muscle Factory by Roll With Joe                       Shane Tritton, Lauren Tritton          Lauren Tritton

3rd: Lochinvar Art by Modern Art                               Laura Crossland                                 David Moran

4th: Crime Writer by Sportswriter                               Matthew Craven                               Matthew Craven

5th: Demon Delight by Bettor's Delight                      Emma Stewart                                   Gavin Lang

MR: 1:55.9

To watch the video of Im Another Masterpiece click on this link.

Downbytheseaside Victoria Derby (3rd Heat)

1st: Max Delight by Bettor's Delight                   David Aiken                                   David Aiken

2nd: Perfect Major by Art Major                         Emma Stewart                               Amanda Turnbull

3rd: Petes Big Jim by Big Jim                            Shane Tritton, Lauren Tritton         Lauren Tritton

4th: War Dan Delight by Bettor's Delight            Dean Braun                                   Greg Sugars

5th: Supreme Dominator  by Bettor's Delight     Barry Purdon                                 Mark Purdon

MR: 2:00.4

To watch the video of Max Delight click on this link.

Trots Media - Cody Winnell

