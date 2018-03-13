Matchmaker & Levy series begin

YONKERS, NY, Monday, March 12, 2018—Yonkers Raceway’s harness racing office found itself quite popular this (Monday) afternoon, as among the usual Friday/Saturday double draw there were plenty of big girls and big boys.

Friday night’s (March 16th) opening round of the Blue Chip Matchmaker saw four consecutively-carded (races 7 through 10) divisions, each worth $40,000. Conveniently, 32 high-end lasses were parsed into the quarter of eight-horse fields.

Defending series champion Mackenzie A, who resurfaced her last Friday (March 9th) in a qualifier, makes her seasonal purse debut from post position No. 7 in the final division. Jordan Stratton again does the honors for the now-6-year-old Down Under daughter of Rock N Roll Heaven.

Peter Tritton trains for Von Knoblauch Stables and Ellen Kinser.

Saturday evening’s (March 17th) beginning of the George Morton Levy Memorial Pacing Series goes with five, $50,000 Free-For-All divisions (races 4 through 7 and 11). Each race was neatly filled with a seven-horse field.

Last season’s series winner, Keystone Velocity, makes his ’18 debut from outside his six rivals in the second event. Dan Dube again takes a seat for co-owner/trainer Rene Allard. Now a spry 10-year-old, Keystone Velocity comes off a career-best $783,000 season in 2017.

Each series offers five preliminary legs—ladies first Fridays, guys Saturday—with both finals set for Saturday night (Apr. 21st)

Unrelated to this conversation Sunday matinees resume this weekend (March 18th), with first post at 11:45 AM.

Races 5 (post time 1:30 PM) through 11 (post time 4:25 PM) go as the ‘French’ trots, with the 12th-race finale scheduled for 4:40 PM.

Information about Sunday’s ‘New York, New York Double’ shall be sent when available.

Frank Drucker