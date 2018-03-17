Blue Chip Matchmaker series is underway

Shartin N, a 5-year-old Down Under daughter of Tintin in America

YONKERS, NY, Friday, March 16, 2018—Nor’easters be damned. The first sign of spring occurred Friday night (March 16th), with the beginning of Yonkers Raceway’s harness racing "Blue Chip Matchmaker Series".

A consecutively-contested quartet of $40,000 events for high-end pacing mares opened the show.

The first division fooled very few in the equine persona of Shartin N (Tim Tetrick, $2.50). Away fourth from the pole, she took over from Gina Grace N (Larry Stalbaum) after that eight-holer made front (:27.1, :57.3).

Shartin N blew right by, opening nighttime daylight before a 1:25.3 three-quarters. The lead was three lengths off the final turn and 4¼ lengths at the wire, finding it in 1:54.2,

Motu Moonbeam N (Brent Holland) was second as the 47-1 rank outsider, with Shesjustadelight N (Ron Cushing) a decent third after losing the winner’s tow.

“Tim, is this one the real deal?’

“I think so,” Tetrick said.

For Shartin N, a 5-year-old Down Under daughter of Tintin in America co-owned by Richard Poillucci and Jo Anne Looney-King and trained by Jim King Jr., it was her fifth win in six seasonal starts. The exacta paid $39.20, with triple returning $261.

The second Matchmaker grouping saw another odds-on Kiwi lass as Sell a Bit N (Jordan Stratton, $2.90) set a dawdling pace (:28.1, :58.2, 1:26.4), then held sway in 1:55.2.

Pole-sitting Sell a Bit N took over from Medusa (Scott Zeron), then whip that one by a half-length. Third went to Dudesalady (Brent Holland) after trying it first-up, with Annabeth (Mark MacDonald) fourth.

For Sell a Bit N, a 5-year-old Down Under daughter of Julius Caesar owned by Von Knoblauch Stables and trained by Peter Tritton, it was her fourth win in seven ’18 tries. The exacta paid $6, the triple (three wagering choices in order) returned $15 and the superfecta paid $56.50.

“(Sell a Bit N) had three weeks off, so she wasn’t 100 percent, but she refused to let anyone pass her,” Stratton said.

The short-priced procession continued in Friday evening’s third series event. Lady Shadow (Jason Bartlett. $2.90) had things her own way. From post position No. 2, she saw Call Me Queen Be (Zeron) make the first lead. Lady Shadow gained the advantage before a :27.3 opening quarter, then rated a :57.2 intermission.

Safe from Terror (Yannick Gingras) found an eight-hole seat, only to take out of fourth. That turned out to be an ill-advised move, as she backpedaled toward a 1:26 three-quarters. Lady Shadow owned a length-and-a-half lead into the lane, before winning by a half-length in 1:54.3.

Scandalicious (Tetrick) and Eclipse Me N (Dan Dube) rallied for second and third, respectively. Meanwhile, Call Me Queen Be edged from the pocket, but faded to fourth.

For season-debuting Lady Shadow, a 7-year-old daughter of Shadow Play co-owned by (trainer) Richard Banca, D’Elegance Stable IX and Thomas Lazzaro, her career earnings went past $1.94 million, The exacta paid $9.40, with the triple returning $82.

‘It’s the best she’s raced since she’s been in the barn,” Bartlett said.

The first round’s final foray had the only non-favored winner, as pocketed third choice Twinkle (Eric Goodell, $8.10) was quite handy.

From post No. 2, Twinkle nestled in behind Lispatty (George Brennan) with substations of :27.4, :57.2 and 1:25.3. Pulling early, Twinkle went right by, winning by a length-and-a-quarter in 1:54.2. Dewar N Soda (Bartlett) wound up a three-hole second, with Lispatty third and Vintage Babe (Holland) fourth.

Last season’s series champ and this race’s 17-10 fave, Mackenzie A (Stratton), never did get involved and finishing eighth (last).

For season-debuting Twinkle, a 5-year-old daughter of Bettor’s Delight co-owned by Dana Parham & Let it Ride Stables and trained by Ross Croghan, she’s now won 12-of-13 career starts. The exacta paid $105, the triple returned $338.50 and the superfecta paid $1,570.

“She’s an all-around nice horse,” Goodell said.

Saturday night (March 17th) offers a quintet of $50,000 divisions of Free-for-Allers in the opening round of the George Morton Levy Memorial Pacing Series

