Boadicea strikes back in Mares Preferred

MILTON, June 19, 2020 – Boadicea and harness racing driver Sylvain Filion made sure there was no repeat of last week’s effort, scoring a coast-to-coast 1:50.4 victory in Friday’s $32,000 Mares Preferred at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Boadicea was fired to her usual spot on the lead, setting calm fractions of :26.4, :56 and 1:24, before kicking home in :26.4 to secure her second win of the season. The Bill Budd trainee set similar fractions on the front in last week’s contested, but surrendered the lead late to finish third to winner So Much More and runner-up Kendall Seelster.

Last week’s top-pair turned in big efforts again on Friday, but had to settle for second and third, respectively.

Kendall Seelster and Robert Shepherd sat in the two-hole behind Boadicea, angling out in the lane to sprint home, while So Much More got a perfect second-over trip from driver James MacDonald and fired off cover in the lane. Kendall Seelster edged out So Much More for the second spot, coming up a length and a quarter short of the winner.

A four-year-old daughter of Big Jim , Boadicea is now two for three this season and 13 for 22 overall. Her latest victory increases her career earnings to $475,492 for owners C E Lawrence Stable Inc. and G A Lawrence Stable Inc of Blenheim, Ontario.

Boadicea returned $4.90 to win as the public’s top-choice.

Live racing continues Saturday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7 p.m.

Mark Melvie