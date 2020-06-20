Day At The Track

Boadicea strikes back in Mares Preferred

03:20 PM 20 Jun 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Boadicea and Sylvain Filion
Boadicea and Sylvain Filion

MILTON, June 19, 2020 – Boadicea and harness racing driver Sylvain Filion made sure there was no repeat of last week’s effort, scoring a coast-to-coast 1:50.4 victory in Friday’s $32,000 Mares Preferred at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Boadicea was fired to her usual spot on the lead, setting calm fractions of :26.4, :56 and 1:24, before kicking home in :26.4 to secure her second win of the season. The Bill Budd trainee set similar fractions on the front in last week’s contested, but surrendered the lead late to finish third to winner So Much More and runner-up Kendall Seelster.

Last week’s top-pair turned in big efforts again on Friday, but had to settle for second and third, respectively.

Kendall Seelster and Robert Shepherd sat in the two-hole behind Boadicea, angling out in the lane to sprint home, while So Much More got a perfect second-over trip from driver James MacDonald and fired off cover in the lane. Kendall Seelster edged out So Much More for the second spot, coming up a length and a quarter short of the winner.

A four-year-old daughter of Big Jim, Boadicea is now two for three this season and 13 for 22 overall. Her latest victory increases her career earnings to $475,492 for owners C E Lawrence Stable Inc. and G A Lawrence Stable Inc of Blenheim, Ontario.

Boadicea returned $4.90 to win as the public’s top-choice.

 

Live racing continues Saturday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7 p.m.

Mark Melvie

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Bob Lippiatt, trainer for 50yrs, passes age 73
20-Jun-2020 05:06 AM NZST
Running Aces opens 13th season this weekend
20-Jun-2020 04:06 AM NZST
Grand Circuit heads to Meadowlands, Tioga Downs
20-Jun-2020 04:06 AM NZST
Tioga & Vernon help to feed their Communities
20-Jun-2020 01:06 AM NZST
Huge card at Tioga Downs on Sunday
20-Jun-2020 00:06 AM NZST
Gunner: The Enchanting Tale of a Racehorse
19-Jun-2020 23:06 PM NZST
Summer mixed sale date TBA
19-Jun-2020 16:06 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News