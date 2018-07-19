Boaz back from the brink

A little under a year ago, it looked as if the career of star pacer Beaudiene Boaz was finished.

The son of Badlands Hanover pulled up sore after track work, where it was later revealed he had done a suspensory ligament in his back leg.

He was then sent for an operation, and missed all of the feature races over the summer period, including the Inter Dominion, which he finished third in in 2016.

Trainer Gary Hall Snr said he doesn’t know how the six-year-old has been able to get back to the track, ahead of his return to racing in tomorrow night’s Garrards Horse & Hound For All Your Equine Needs Pace (2536m).

“His track work and trial form has been pretty good,” he said.

“He’s showing no signs of any problems.

Beaudiene Boaz trialled at Pinjarra last Sunday, where he defeated stablemate Runrunjimmydunn over 2185m.

Hall Snr said he got exactly what he wanted out of the trial with the Golden Slipper, WA Derby and Golden Nugget winner.

“He came from last and won,” he said.

“Runrunjimmydunn led, and Beaudiene Boaz went 1.56.8 for the journey on a wet track, which was reasonable.”

Beaudiene Boaz has drawn barrier six for tomorrow night’s event, and faces a high quality field for his return to the track including star stablemate Chicago Bull, and the Kyle Harper-trained Bettors Fire.

Hall Snr said despite the tricky assignment tomorrow night, he still felt Beaudiene Boaz was capable of finding his best form again and would take benefit from the run tomorrow.

“If he doesn’t go sore, I expect him to get back to his best,” he said.

“He won’t go east, but he will be set for the Fremantle and WA Pacing Cups.

“He will go back at the start tomorrow night, and I expect him to be competitive, but I couldn’t imagine him beating Chicago Bull or Bettors Fire.

“I’m sure he can run into the minors.”

Chicago Bull, who returned to racing in winning fashion last Friday night, is again expected to be the one to beat tomorrow night, but Hall Snr said he would need to be at his best to beat Bettors Fire.

“I’m happy with him,” he said.

“I think Bettors Fire will be pretty hard to beat if he finds the front and Chicago Bull has to sit in the breeze.”

Hall Snr also has Runrunjimmydunn to make his return tomorrow night, and was confident of a forward showing from the gelding first-up.

Elsewhere on the night, Hall Snr said Lets Chase The Dream and Chok Chai were both in winnable races.

The Gloucester Park meeting gets underway at 5.22pm.