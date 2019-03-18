Day At The Track

Bobs Hope passes $200,000 in earnings

07:24 AM 18 Mar 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Bobs Hope,Harness racing
Bobs Hope
Photo: Melissa Simser-Iovino

Bobs Hope (Donato Hanover) started from the rail in Sunday's $15,000 Open Trot at Saratoga Casino Hotel.

The Amanda Kelley trainee spent his winter racing in Florida and returned to town on a two-race win streak.

Jay Randall got the driving assignment on Sunday and situated Bobs Hope into the pocket spot in the early going.

Wings Of Royalty (Shawn Gray), a three-time winner of Spa Opens last year, was making his first local start of the season and moved out to an easy lead on the chilly Sunday afternoon.

Bobs Hope tracked the top one throughout and popped the pocket around the final turn.

The seven year old surged by in the stretch before drawing away to win in 1:58. The race's favorite Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet) got up for second while Wings Of Royalty held on for third.

Bobs Hope, whose earnings from Sunday's score moved him over the $200,000 for his career, was dismissed at odds of 5-1 in his return to Saratoga. Bobs Hope paid $12.80 to win and led an exacta and triple that came back $33.80 and $114, respectively.

Live racing resumes on Wednesday afternoon at Saratoga with a first post time set for 12:00pm.

 

Mike Sardella

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Bobs Hope passes $200,000 in earnings
18-Mar-2019 07:03 AM NZDT
Dube milestone, Bongiorno two-fer in Levy opener
17-Mar-2019 18:03 PM NZDT
Dube wins 9,000th at Yonkers Raceway
17-Mar-2019 17:03 PM NZDT
Caviart Luca gets up in time for feature win
17-Mar-2019 17:03 PM NZDT
Fifteen claims in the five claiming events
17-Mar-2019 17:03 PM NZDT
Greene is no stranger to Open Pace victories
17-Mar-2019 16:03 PM NZDT
Shagnwiththedragon doesn't disappoint
17-Mar-2019 16:03 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News