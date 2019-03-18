Bobs Hope passes $200,000 in earnings

Bobs Hope ( Donato Hanover ) started from the rail in Sunday's $15,000 Open Trot at Saratoga Casino Hotel.

The Amanda Kelley trainee spent his winter racing in Florida and returned to town on a two-race win streak.

Jay Randall got the driving assignment on Sunday and situated Bobs Hope into the pocket spot in the early going.

Wings Of Royalty (Shawn Gray), a three-time winner of Spa Opens last year, was making his first local start of the season and moved out to an easy lead on the chilly Sunday afternoon.

Bobs Hope tracked the top one throughout and popped the pocket around the final turn.

The seven year old surged by in the stretch before drawing away to win in 1:58. The race's favorite Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet) got up for second while Wings Of Royalty held on for third.

Bobs Hope, whose earnings from Sunday's score moved him over the $200,000 for his career, was dismissed at odds of 5-1 in his return to Saratoga. Bobs Hope paid $12.80 to win and led an exacta and triple that came back $33.80 and $114, respectively.

Live racing resumes on Wednesday afternoon at Saratoga with a first post time set for 12:00pm.