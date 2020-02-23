OUTSTANDING New Zealand mare Our Princess Tiffany has put herself in a strong position to complete a rare Group One double at Club Menangle.

Thanks to her victory in tonight's Therese Cordina Robin Dundee Stake at the world class venue the Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen-trained daughter of Art Major has earned a berth in next week's Boden Projects Ladyship Mile.

Success in the famed sprint will see Our Princess Tiffany become just the fourth New South Wales Oaks winner to return to secure the Ladyship Mile.

Cheryl's Delight was the ground breaker in 1977 followed by Foreal in 2005.

Our Dream About Me won the Oaks in 2016 before capturing the Ladyship Mile last season in what was her swansong.

Our Dream About Me was also trained by Purdon and Rasmussen.

The power couple also combined to win the Ladyship Mile with Adore Me in 2015 and A Piccadilly Princess in 2017.

Driven by Purdon during her latest triumph, Our Princess Tiffany covered the mile in a quick 1:49.9 as Bettors Heart and Havtime filled the placings.

Local mare Hows The Memory won last weekend's Ladyship Mile qualifier - Sibelia Stake - in 1:51.2.

Australasia's premier mares' event, the Group One is part of a stellar card at Club Menangle next Saturday night which includes the New South Wales Oaks, Pink Bonnet and Lady Drivers' Invitational.

The $200,000 Boden Projects Ladyship Mile field: Belle Of Montana, Bettor Enforce, Pick Up Line, Hows The Memory, Fame Assured, Bettors Heart, Our Alfie Romeo, Our Princess Tiffany, Havtime and Takara Truffle, with Redbank Addi and Our Step Up the emergencies.

The barrier draw will be held in the office of Harness Racing New South Wales from 3pm on Monday February 24.